'The Odyssey' tops weekend box office for fifth week

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Actor Baek Jin-hee to marry her Canada-based boyfriend next year
Baek Jin-hee's fiancé is an older office worker who lives in Canada. The couple met while she was studying English in Canada last year and maintained a long-distance relationship.
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i-dle's Soyeon returns with solo album about quitting work
The i-dle leader’s first solo album in over five years blends rock, hyperpop and disco around finding happiness now.
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‘The Odyssey’ sails past 10 million admissions in Korea
The Christopher Nolan epic reached the milestone 33 days after its release in the county on Aug. 5.
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Kumho Museum of Art to close after nearly four decades in Seoul
The Kumho Cultural Art Foundation will end the museum’s operations in July 2027 while shifting resources toward music programs.