‘The Odyssey’ sails past 10 million admissions in Korea

A promotional display for Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is seen at a movie theater in Seoul on Sept. 6. YONHAP

The Christopher Nolan epic reached the milestone 33 days after its release in the county on Aug. 5.

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” surpassed 10 million admissions in Korea, its distributor Universal Pictures said Sunday.

The film’s cumulative admissions passed the 10 million mark Sunday afternoon, 33 days after its release on Aug. 5. “The Odyssey” is the second film this year to reach the milestone, following “The King’s Warden,” which has drawn more than 16.91 million moviegoers.

“The Odyssey” also became the 10th foreign film to surpass 10 million admissions in Korea, following “Avatar” (2009), “Frozen” (2014), “Interstellar” (2014), “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), “Aladdin” (2019), “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), “Frozen 2” (2019) and “Avatar: The Way of Water” (2022).

Based on the ancient Greek poet Homer’s epic “The Odyssey,” the film follows the decade-long journey of Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he attempts to return home to Ithaca after the Trojan War.

The film marks Nolan’s first release in three years since “Oppenheimer” (2023) and stars Damon as well as Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]