‘The Odyssey’ sails past 10 million admissions in Korea

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Kumho Museum of Art to close after nearly four decades in Seoul
The Kumho Cultural Art Foundation will end the museum’s operations in July 2027 while shifting resources toward music programs.
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Mothers on a mission: Two women behind the camera bring fierce family tales to theaters
Kim Mi-jo's "The Journey to Gyeongju" and Lee Ji-won's "Portrait of a Family" depict two different, but equally intense, styles of motherhood.
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Monsta X releases new EP 'The Phase'
The K-pop group’s new six-track EP features lead single “Magic,” co-written by member Jooheon.
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Enhypen's 'Destiny' VR concert opens in theaters worldwide Sept. 18
Enhypen’s second virtual concert opens Sept. 18 in 42 cities, aiming to set a record for the largest VR concert rollout.