‘The Odyssey’ sails past 10 million admissions in Korea

The Christopher Nolan epic reached the milestone 33 days after its release in the county on Aug. 5.

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'오디세이' 천만 눈앞에 (서울=연합뉴스) 이재희 기자 = 크리스토퍼 놀런 감독의 영화 '오디세이'가 관객수 1천만 명을 눈앞에 두고 있다. 이 영화는 지난 3일 기준 누적 관객 수 932만9천여 명을 기록했다. 사진은 6일 서울의 한 영화관에 설치된 오디세이의 홍보물. 2026.9.6 scape@yna.co.kr/2026-09-06 14:29:34/
A promotional display for Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is seen at a movie theater in Seoul on Sept. 6.

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” surpassed 10 million admissions in Korea, its distributor Universal Pictures said Sunday.

The film’s cumulative admissions passed the 10 million mark Sunday afternoon, 33 days after its release on Aug. 5. “The Odyssey” is the second film this year to reach the milestone, following “The King’s Warden,” which has drawn more than 16.91 million moviegoers.

“The Odyssey” also became the 10th foreign film to surpass 10 million admissions in Korea, following “Avatar” (2009), “Frozen” (2014), “Interstellar” (2014), “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), “Aladdin” (2019), “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), “Frozen 2” (2019) and “Avatar: The Way of Water” (2022).

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Based on the ancient Greek poet Homer’s epic “The Odyssey,” the film follows the decade-long journey of Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he attempts to return home to Ithaca after the Trojan War.

The film marks Nolan’s first release in three years since “Oppenheimer” (2023) and stars Damon as well as Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.


BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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