Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron pose for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.

'The Odyssey' red carpet rolls out in Seoul for Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron and Emma Thomas — in pictures

The director, producer and stars greeted fans during a red carpet event in Seoul ahead of the movie's Korean premiere.

DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ DIGITAL REPORTER
Published Modified

Director Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas and actors Matt Damon and Charlize Theron attended a red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4 ahead of the film's Korean release on Aug. 5.

Take a look at some memorable moments from the red carpet event below.

 

The guests arrive on the red carpet


Charlize Theron arrives at the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
Matt Damon makes his way down the red carpet during the event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
Charlize Theron walks the red carpet during the event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
Matt Damon arrives at the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
Matt Damon interacts with fans during the event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.


Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron greet fans and pose for photographers


Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron smile for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron pose for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron pose for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
Charlize Theron greets fans during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.


A closer look at the guests


Charlize Theron


Charlize Theron poses for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
Charlize Theron poses for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
Charlize Theron poses for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.


Matt Damon


Matt Damon smiles for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
Matt Damon makes a heart gesture during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
Matt Damon poses for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.


Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas


Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas smile for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas pose for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.



BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]


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