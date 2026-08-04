Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron pose for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

'The Odyssey' red carpet rolls out in Seoul for Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron and Emma Thomas — in pictures

The director, producer and stars greeted fans during a red carpet event in Seoul ahead of the movie's Korean premiere.