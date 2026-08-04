Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron pose for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
'The Odyssey' red carpet rolls out in Seoul for Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron and Emma Thomas — in pictures
The director, producer and stars greeted fans during a red carpet event in Seoul ahead of the movie's Korean premiere.
Director Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas and actors Matt Damon and Charlize Theron attended a red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4 ahead of the film's Korean release on Aug. 5.
Take a look at some memorable moments from the red carpet event below.
The guests arrive on the red carpet
Charlize Theron arrives at the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Matt Damon makes his way down the red carpet during the event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Charlize Theron walks the red carpet during the event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Matt Damon arrives at the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Matt Damon interacts with fans during the event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron greet fans and pose for photographers
Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron smile for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron pose for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron pose for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Charlize Theron greets fans during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
A closer look at the guests Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron poses for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Charlize Theron poses for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Charlize Theron poses for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Matt Damon
Matt Damon smiles for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Matt Damon makes a heart gesture during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Matt Damon poses for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas smile for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas pose for photographers during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas during the red carpet event for "The Odyssey" at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 4.
DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]