'The Odyssey' becomes most-watched foreign film in Korea this year

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Enhypen claims 1st No. 1 on Billboard 200 with 'The Sin: Bliss'
Enhypen's "The Sin: Bliss" debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 98,000 equivalent album units, marking the group's first U.S. chart leader.
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Stray Kids' Lee Know donates 100 million won for Nepal flood relief
The artist said he hoped the support would offer strength to those affected, with the funds to be used for food, clean water and shelter.
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Bad then, fun now? How 'D-War' and other forgotten films are finding new life on Netflix.
The once-derided 2007 Korean sci-fi film has surged on the U.S. streaming service, illustrating how algorithms, curiosity and changing tastes can revive old movies.
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Yuryeong explores the 'Conditions' shaping artists in second itinerant show
The "ghost" Seoul gallery's exhibition timed to Frieze Seoul brings together more than 160 works by nine young artists in Cheongdam-dong.