The main cast of “High Kick!” (2006-07), MBC's sitcom that aired five days a week during its original run MBC

A predictably happy ending, a few familiar faces and a good laugh. What's not to love? Streaming platforms are bringing sitcoms back, betting on lower production costs and an appetite for bite-sized comedy. That is, if they ever really went away.

Back in the ‘90s and early 2000s, Korean families spent a good deal of their evenings watching other Korean families fight. On sitcoms that hummed away in the background, the same familiar characters bickered, schemed and made a mess of everyday life.

Now, streaming platforms are hoping viewers will welcome that same kind of comfort TV back into their daily routines, this time on their own schedules.

Disney+ has commissioned at least two original Korean sitcoms for exclusive release on its streaming service in 2027, a producer at a production studio involved in one of the projects told the Korea JoongAng Daily. The two are part of a larger slate of five Korean sitcoms in development for Disney+, according to the producer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the company's production plans.

One of the two original sitcoms in development is “Rebooting Again Today” (working English title), a workplace comedy centered on three women in their late 30s navigating life in Pangyo, a major tech hub south of Seoul. Actor Jung Eun-chae, Kwon Yu-ri of girl group Girls' Generation and comedian Jang Do-yeon are in talks to star in the sitcom, according to local reports. The series is being developed by Content Lab VIVO, led by comedian Song Eun-yi, and KT Studio Genie.

Choi Yeon-u, head of content at The Walt Disney Company Korea, speaks during a press conference unveiling Disney+'s 2027 Korean content lineup at Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 18. DISNEY+

A Disney+ spokesperson said the streaming platform's 2027 content lineup remains subject to change and that release dates cannot be confirmed until they are officially announced.

The company, however, said at its press event on Nov. 18 that it is planning to release sitcoms with lighthearted stories with the aim of appealing to a broad audience, including children and families. It did not announce any specific titles.

“Personally, as someone who grew up watching sitcoms, this is one of the formats I’m most looking forward to,” Choi Yeon-u, head of local content at The Walt Disney Company Korea, said at the event.

The global streamer's move into the format comes as domestic streaming platforms increasingly revisit a format that has largely disappeared from traditional television.

Earlier this month, Wavve released “Francesca Next Door,” a spinoff of MBC's cult favorite “Hello, Francesca” (2005-06). Tving, meanwhile, is preparing its first original sitcom, “The Gungjeon Land,” for release in 2027, starring Olympic figure skater Cha Jun-hwan. Coupang Play's workplace comedy “The White Collars” (2025–) is already in its third season.

Set at an amusement park, “The Gungjeon Land” follows the friendships, romances and struggles of its young employees in a place that offers fantasy and excitement to visitors but is a demanding workplace for those behind the scenes.

The cast of Tving's upcoming sitcom “The Gungjeon Land,” the streaming platform's first original sitcom, including former figure skater Cha Jun-hwan, far left in the top row TVING





















Did sitcoms ever really go away?

It's 8:20 p.m. MBC’s daily sitcom “High Kick!” (2006-7) is on.

It’s the same three-generation family, the same house, but a new predicament every evening, Monday through Friday. One day, it's a screaming match between in-laws over a sweet potato. Another day, the grandfather discovers porn on his grandson's computer, only to get caught watching it himself (this was the era of the shared family desktop). Then there's the son who wakes up in a subway station, bed and all.

That was the Korean sitcom: a recurring cast, familiar settings and a steady stream of absurd situations, usually wrapped up by the end of each episode. The emphasis was heavily on comedy, some with laugh tracks, some without.

The format dates back to 1993, when SBS aired “Professor Oh's Family.” Sitcoms soon became fixtures of terrestrial television, from family comedies like “Soonpoong Clinic” (1998-2000) to youth-oriented shows such as “Three Guys and Three Girls” (1996-99) and “Nonstop” (2000-5).

The format reached its golden age in the mid- to late 2000s, when sitcoms began incorporating elements of other styles and reflecting Korean society more closely, according to Korean Drama Society researcher Heo Jae-hong, who examined the sitcom’s evolution in a 2024 paper.

“Hello, Francesca” explored family beyond blood ties through a household of Romanian vampires, while “High Kick!” incorporated thriller elements and “High Kick Through the Roof” (2009-10) tackled class inequality. The two “High Kick!” series became ratings hits, peaking at 24.2 percent and 27.6 percent, respectively, rivaling established daily dramas.

The main cast of MBC's weekly sitcom "Hello, Francesca" (2005-6), about a family of vampires who accidentally end up in Seoul and attempt to blend in with humans MBC Stills from Wavve's original series "Francesca Next Door," a spinoff of MBC's sitcom "Hello, Francesca" (2005-6) WAVVE







But by the mid-2010s, new sitcoms had become scarce, and the sitcom entered what Heo described as a period of “stagnation.” Among the factors Heo cites for the decline were repetitive formulas and a lack of innovation.

The genre also struggled to retain production talent. Cultural critic Jung Duk-hyun told the Hankook Ilbo in 2020 that sitcoms, often treated as entertainment rather than drama, had long suffered from a lack of investment and recognition, driving writers into conventional television dramas.

Meanwhile, reality variety shows such as MBC's “Infinite Challenge” (2005-18), KBS' “2 Days & 1 Night” (2007–) and SBS's “Running Man” (2010–) increasingly delivered the character-driven humor that sitcoms once provided.

Conventional dramas, too, borrowed from sitcoms, from recurring settings and familiar ensembles to episodic storytelling. The hit “Reply” franchise (2012–16) used the bleating of a goat in place of a laugh track to punctuate comedic moments.

“Many shows that were essentially sitcoms were aired as dramas without being called sitcoms,” Heo said.

Heo suggested that producers' renewed use of the term “sitcom” could be a marketing strategy, capitalizing on nostalgia for a type of show that had once fallen out of fashion. Clips from decades-old sitcoms continue to rack up millions of views on YouTube, such as on MBC’s official channel “Obunsunsak,” which uploads highlights and compilations of its older shows.

Kim Won-hoon in the third season of Coupang Play's sitcom “The White Collars” (2025–) COUPANG PLAY

But demand for sitcom-style entertainment may extend beyond nostalgia.

The production team behind Tving's upcoming “The Gungjeon Land” pointed to the popularity of short-form comedy in explaining its decision to make a sitcom.

“Short-form videos and sketch comedy are gaining popularity. Sitcoms have the advantage of offering light, relatable humor in episodes that run under 30 minutes and tell a complete story,” the team said.

“As episodes accumulate, the relationships between characters deepen, and their chemistry and individual charms become richer,” the team added.

Yet viewers don't necessarily have to follow every episode to enjoy the show.

“The biggest appeal of sitcoms is that you don't have to put much effort into watching them. You can jump straight into the second episode of the third season and still find it funny,” Heo said.

Streaming, he added, could make sitcoms even more accessible by letting viewers watch whenever they like, rather than at times set by broadcasters.





The business of getting a laugh

A still from the sitcom “Villains Everywhere” KBS2

For streaming platforms, that ease of viewing could translate into repeat visits and higher daily active users, according to a representative from a streaming platform who requested anonymity.

“Compared to big-budget dramas, sitcoms are more cost-effective to produce while allowing platforms to continuously release new episodes,” the representative added.

Heo's paper cites research published in 2004 suggesting that sitcoms cost less than a quarter as much to produce as dramas of comparable length.

When KBS revived the sitcom in February last year, marking the format’s return to terrestrial television after 13 years, producer Kim Young-jo cited cost-effectiveness as one reason for revisiting the format, saying the broadcaster had to “compete on ideas” given its smaller production budgets compared to those of its rivals.

Streaming platforms' renewed investment in sitcoms comes as the industry undergoes what cultural critic Sung Sang-min described as a period of adjustment, with platforms weighing the costs of expensive scripted productions against the attention they generate.

“It would be difficult to produce seven or eight dramas at once, but sitcoms cost relatively less to make, which gives platforms more room to experiment,” Sung said.

“Viewers don't expect a sitcom to have the same production quality as a big-budget action or fantasy series,” he added.

There is also a gap in the market that sitcoms could fill.

While Korean dramas were once criticized for their overreliance on romance and relatively simple storylines, the industry's subsequent diversification into crime, thrillers and other darker genres has brought about something of a reversal, according to Sung.

“Paradoxically, as more of these heavier dramas have been produced, there are now fewer lighthearted shows to watch,” Sung said.

For Disney+, investing in a style so deeply rooted in local humor and everyday life may be more about securing a foothold in Korea than finding its next global hit. With the format, the platform could carve out a niche for itself, much as Coupang Play has done with its comedy programming, Sung added.

Whether the formula will work, however, remains to be seen. KBS's attempts to revive the sitcom last year with “Kick Kick Kick Kick” and “Villains Everywhere” ended with nationwide household ratings of just 0.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, for their final episodes.

Netflix's first and so far only Korean original sitcom, “So Not Worth It” (2021), about international students living in a university dormitory, also received mixed reviews. The streaming giant has not announced any Korean sitcoms for 2027, but it has added two classic NBC sitcoms to its Korean catalog this year: “Friends” (1994–2004) and “The Office” (2005–13).

For Heo, part of what made sitcoms so compelling in their heyday was their willingness to do things that conventional television dramas would not.

“One of the qualities sitcoms need is boldness, whether in tackling subjects that conventional dramas wouldn't or in the way they create characters,” Heo said.

But for streaming platforms, success may not necessarily mean recreating the cultural phenomenon that sitcoms once were. Having viewers return for a familiar cast and a good laugh could be a reward in itself.

“Sitcoms may not become massive hits like ‘Squid Game’ [2021-25], but they can attract a loyal audience that keeps coming back,” Sung said.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]