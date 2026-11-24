Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun have reportedly ended their relationship after busy schedules kept them apart.

Actors Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun, two cast members from Netflix’s hit K-drama “The Glory” (2022-23) who were confirmed to be dating in 2023, have broken up, according to the local news outlet My Daily on Tuesday.

The actors reportedly saw less of each other because of their busy schedules and eventually decided to remain good colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Lim, aged 33, starred as Park Yeon-jin, the inglorious villain of "The Glory." She has won praise for her breakout performance in the Netflix original. She debuted in 2011 with the film "Dear Catastrophe" (2011) and most recently played a lead role in the romantic comedy fantasy drama series “My Royal Nemesis.”

Lee, aged 27, starred as Ju Yeo-jeong in “The Glory,” a plastic surgeon and victim of school bullying who helps the main character Moon Dong-eun, played by actor Song Hye-kyo, on her quest for vengeance. He debuted in 2017 in the tvN drama series "Prison Playbook" (2017-18) and is set to be featured in Netflix’s upcoming series, “Grand Galaxy Hotel,” slated for release next year.





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]