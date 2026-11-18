Students take an exam in a classroom in a scene from the short film "Unexpected Fart" (2017). INDIESTORY

Nov. 19 is D-day for Korea's College Scholastic Aptitude Test (CSAT). From test pressure to private academies, these films and series explore the dark costs of Korea’s fierce competition for academic success.

For the vast majority of Korean students, years of schooling come down to a single Thursday in November.

On Thursday, hundreds of thousands of students will sit for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), known locally as suneung, an exam that could help determine which university they attend — and, by extension, the course of their lives.

In Korea, education is sacred. Little wonder, then, that Netflix's "Teach You a Lesson" — in which government officials beat up bullies, parents, teachers and just about anyone else in the name of restoring order to schools — was greeted with undisguised relish.

But in a country where academic credentials shape careers and social standing, what matters is often less what one learns than where one earns a degree. As Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning "Parasite" (2019) illustrated, higher education holds out the promise of upward mobility even as barriers separating rich and poor remain stubbornly intact.

And until a government agency with the magical powers of "Teach You a Lesson" appears — or promised education reforms bring meaningful change — the same race to get into university, for better or worse, will go on.

From Tving's upcoming crime thriller "The Substitute" to tales of overzealous parents and cutthroat private academies, here are six films and television series that explore the darker side of Korea's fiercely competitive education system.





'The Substitute'

Test identification slips are shown in a still from the new Tving drama "The Substitute." TVING

AI-powered smart glasses seem to be in fashion — and the bane of exam authorities — in Korea these days. But before machine learning, there was a simpler way: Get someone else to take the test for you.

In 2004, a woman was caught taking the CSAT on behalf of another student for three consecutive years, having received nearly 19 million won ($16,000 at the time) in payment. More recently, in 2019, an Air Force serviceman took the exam for a senior enlisted colleague, which went undetected until a whistleblower came forward the following year.

Tving's "The Substitute," set to premiere Monday, revisits the practice of proxy test-taking. The series follows a brilliant but impoverished scholarship student who is offered a deal by a wealthy classmate to take the CSAT in his place.

"The series uses suneung as a lens through which to examine the desires and choices of the people caught up in it," director Park So-yeon said.





'SKY Castle' (2018-19)

A still from JTBC series "SKY Castle" (2018-19) JTBC

There were dramas about education before JTBC's "SKY Castle" (2018-19), and then there was everything that came after.

The dark satire of parents obsessed with getting their children into the crème de la crème of Korean higher education — Seoul National University's medical school — became a national sensation, with its finale drawing a then-record 23.8 percent viewership for a drama on a nonterrestrial Korean network.

Set in the exclusive residential enclave of SKY Castle, the series follows families belonging to Korea's purported top 0.1 percent — doctors, lawyers and other wealthy professionals — who enlist a ruthless, high-priced consultant to secure their children's futures, with devastating consequences.

Its influence extended far beyond the screen. The series fueled public debate over expensive admissions consultants, prompted government scrutiny of the industry and was even invoked in parliamentary debates over admissions privileges. In a particularly ironic twist, some parents reportedly began seeking out real-life versions of the very admissions coach the show was satirizing.





'The Midnight Romance in Hagwon' (2024)

A still from "The Midnight Romance in Hagwon" (2024) TVN



No K-drama list would be complete without romance. The late director Ahn Pan-seok, who believed that dramas should reflect their times and serve a social purpose, set his love story in 2024 Daechi-dong, the heart of Korea's multibillion-dollar private tutoring industry.

The story follows a star Korean language instructor who meets her former student as a colleague after he quits his job at a large conglomerate, lured in part by the prospect of making even more money as a private tutor. The two clash over how to teach: While she focuses on helping students ace exams, he wants them to learn to read and think for themselves.

Private academies offer everything from lessons years ahead of the school curriculum to exam-taking strategies, giving students a competitive edge. But the industry has long drawn public debate and government scrutiny over fears that it widens the educational gap between rich and poor.





'Teach You a Lesson'

A still from Netflix's “Teach You a Lesson” NETFLIX

Which came first: the rise of private tutoring or the decline of public education?

Netflix's "Teach You a Lesson" tackles a host of problems facing Korean schools, from bullying to abusive parents. Central to the issue are teachers’ concerns about diminishing authority and the difficulty of maintaining discipline in their classrooms. The issue came to a head in 2023, when the suicide of a young elementary school teacher in Seoul sparked massive protests demanding greater protection for educators.

The series follows inspectors from a fictional government agency, the Educational Rights Protection Bureau, including a former special forces operative, who resort to violence to discipline unruly students and confront abusive adults.

Despite its troubling premise and controversy surrounding the original webtoon, the series struck a chord. It even inspired proposals for real-life teacher protection agencies in Gyeonggi and Jeju — minus the beatings.





'Green Mothers' Club' (2022)

A still from "Green Mothers' Club" (2022) JTBC

The JTBC series shows that fervor for education starts much, much earlier than the high school years.

The thriller follows five mothers whose children attend the same elementary school, where friendships quickly give way to rivalries over gifted education, academic achievement and whose child is getting ahead. Beneath the seemingly friendly parents' "club" is a world where children's accomplishments become a measure of their mothers' success.

In Korea, the academic rat race can begin even before elementary school. A 2025 government inspection found that 23 English-language preschools required entrance tests. A separate 2024 survey by an education advocacy group identified 89 private academies advertising medical school preparatory programs for elementary school students across 16 of the country's 17 major administrative regions.





'Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng'

A still from the film "Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng" BARUNSON E&A

Who writes the questions that determine the futures of students?

The comedy film "Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng," released in October, takes viewers inside the secretive headquarters where professors and teachers are sequestered for nearly 40 days to draft the CSAT.

When a high school teacher from a small city outside of Seoul joins the elite committee because of an administrative mix-up, she finds herself surrounded by professors more concerned with their academic credentials and personal rivalries than the task at hand.

The story has an uncomfortable real-world parallel. In 2025, a government audit found that 249 educators had earned a combined 21.3 billion won by selling exam questions to private tutoring companies over several years, including teachers who had served as CSAT question setters or reviewers.





'Unexpected Fart' (2017)

A still from the short film "Unexpected Fart" (2017) INDIESTORY

A fart can be a life-changing event. At least during suneung.

In Park Dan-bi's 19-minute short film "Unexpected Fart," a high school senior preparing to apply to Seoul National University is taking an English listening exam when a teacher supervising the test lets one rip.

Convinced that the distraction ruined his performance, the student turns what might otherwise have been an embarrassing classroom mishap into a dispute involving teachers, parents and school administrators.

On D-Day, flights are restricted during the English listening exam, construction work near testing sites is halted and even stock markets open late to ease traffic congestion. Thousands of police officers are deployed to manage traffic around test centers and escort students running late, sometimes in patrol cars or on motorcycles.

Students must be in their seats by 8:10 a.m. sharp. The test begins at 8:40.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]