The Boyz vow to continue together as nine under new label

Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo and Eric, who will continue group activities as The Boyz under a new label. IST ENTERTAINMENT

After winning a contract dispute, nine members said they will maintain group activities under a newly established label while pursuing separate individual management deals.

The Boyz will continue group activities as a nine-member act under a new label following the members' departure from their former agency, One Hundred Label.

Nine of the group's 10 members — Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo and Eric — will take part in the group's activities managed by a newly established label, according to an announcement by the members on Thursday. The name of the label has not yet been disclosed.

The nine members, except New, had been in dispute with One Hundred Label over allegedly not receiving settlement payments since July last year. In April, a court ruled in favor of the nine members and granted their request to suspend their exclusive contracts.

While the group's activities will be managed by the new label, each member will pursue individual activities through separate management contracts with agencies that are best suited to themselves.

The members assured fans that they would continue promoting together through close cooperation.

"We never wavered in our belief that all nine of us should stay together," the members said via a statement. "Above all, we wanted to first share the news with the fans who have been waiting for and worrying about The Boyz's future as a group. We will continue to do our best in our individual endeavors while also making every effort to carry on the precious journey we have built together with our fans as The Boyz."

Members also thanked their fans, referred to as The B, for their support.

"We sincerely thank The B for their constant love and encouragement," the members said. "We are working hard to return with an even better side of ourselves, and we ask for their continued support."

Further details regarding The Boyz's future group activities will be announced at a later date.

The Boyz debuted in 2017 under Cre.Ker Entertainment, which merged with Play M Entertainment to form IST Entertainment under Kakao Entertainment. The group left IST Entertainment in late 2024 to join One Hundred Label, an agency formed by rapper MC Mong and entrepreneur Cha Ga-won.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]