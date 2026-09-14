The Boyz moves group activities to new label 78 Records

The nine-member group has moved its collective activities to newly formed 78 Records after winning its contract dispute with One Hundred Label.

Newly incorporated label 78 Records will take over The Boyz's group activities, the label said Monday, months after the nine-member boy band won a legal battle freeing it from its previous agency.

"[78 Records] will be in charge of the group activities of The Boyz members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo and Eric," the label said in a statement. "We will fully support The Boyz's group activities and maintain close cooperation so the members' intentions and direction can shine even brighter."

78 Records was founded by industry professionals with experience in artist discovery and development, as well as music and content production, at major entertainment companies including Kakao Entertainment.

The label's co-CEOs have worked with The Boyz for more than a decade, from the group's casting stage through its debut and major subsequent activities.

"We understand well what values the members consider important and the direction they want to move toward, having been with The Boyz for so long," a label representative said. "Above all, we understand the hearts of The B [the group's fandom], who have trusted, waited for and stood by The Boyz without wavering. We will communicate closely with the members to show, through good music, stages and content, that their wait and support were never in vain, and we will provide strong support so The Boyz and The B can create many more moments together."

The Boyz debuted on Dec. 6, 2017, with 12 members under Cre.Ker Entertainment, which later merged into IST Entertainment. The group is best known for hits such as "Bloom Bloom" (2019), which earned its first music show win in 2019, and "Thrill Ride" (2021). It currently performs as a nine-member act.

It became embroiled in a contract dispute with One Hundred Label after signing with the agency in late 2024, following their departure from IST Entertainment. In February, nine members filed to terminate their exclusive contracts with One Hundred Label, alleging the agency had failed to pay settlement amounts owed since the third and fourth quarters of 2025. One Hundred Label denied the claims, saying it had already paid substantial contract and settlement fees and had a clear payment plan in place. In April, a Korean court sided with the members, granting an injunction that suspended their contracts and cleared the way for them to leave the agency.





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]