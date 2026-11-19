Hur Jin-ho’s political thriller revisiting the 1974 shooting of first lady Yuk Young-soo opens Friday in 17 U.S. and Canadian cities.

"The Assassin(s)," a political thriller questioning the official account of the 1974 shooting that killed then-first lady Yuk Young-soo and set off a national debate in Korea, is slated to open in U.S. and Canadian theaters on Friday.

The film, directed by Hur Jin-ho, will debut in 17 cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington and Toronto, following early screenings at some theaters, according to its production company and distributor Hive Media Corp on Thursday. A wider release is planned for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, which begins on Nov. 26.

North American distribution is handled by 213 Pictures & Media, which has previously released Korean films in the region, including "12.12: the Day" (2023), "The Outlaws" (2017) and "Concrete Utopia" (2023).

“The Assassin(s)," starring actors Yoo Hai-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho, opened on Sept. 23 in Korea, centering on the assassination attempt of then-President Park Chung Hee on Aug. 15, 1974, that resulted in the death of his wife, Yuk. The film raises the possibility that higher-ups, including the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, the predecessor of today's National Intelligence Service, were behind the attack, contradicting the official finding that gunman Mun Se-gwang acted on orders from North Korea and a pro-Pyongyang group of Korean residents in Japan.

Politicians, including members of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), have accused the film of distorting history by implying that Park's government was behind the attack. The production team has denied that the film names anyone as the mastermind, and supporters have defended it as a work of fiction entitled to creative license.

Over 3.45 million people have seen the film in Korea, according to the Korean Film Council's box office system. The film has also been screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and Singapore International Film Festival.

"We had been following the film with interest since it was invited to TIFF and had always hoped to show it to North American audiences," said Lee Kyeong-joon, CEO of 213 Pictures & Media. "It is a work well worth experiencing on the big screen, and we are expecting an enthusiastic response from audiences in the United States and Canada."





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]