‘The Assassin(s)’ a hit at Chuseok box office with 1.4 million admissions

A moviegoer purchases a ticket as a digital poster for “The Assassin(s)" is displayed at a movie theater in Seoul on Sept. 28. NEWS1

“The Assassin(s),” a film about the failed 1974 assassination attempt on then-President Park Chung Hee that killed first lady Yuk Young-soo, dominated the Korean box office during the four-day Chuseok holiday.

The film drew 1.4 million moviegoers, almost twice the 710,000 admissions for the second-place “Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub” — the fourth edition of Tazza franchise — during the holiday ran from Thursday through Sunday. Both films opened on Wednesday.

Including admissions for the opening day, “The Assassin(s)” had attracted 1.56 million moviegoers through Sunday, according to box office data released Monday. It captured 40.6 percent of nationwide box office revenue over the same period. The figure translates to roughly four out of every 10 theatergoers seeing “The Assassin(s).”

“The Assassin(s)” has grossed about 15.5 billion won ($11.4 million), which leaves it roughly 3.5 billion won short of recouping its 19 billion won production budget.

But the film slipped to third in real-time advance ticket sales on Monday, behind the animated film “Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of Mermaid Island,” which is set to open Wednesday, and “The Odyssey,” which is closing in on 12 million admissions.

“The Assassin(s)” became a political flashpoint before it even opened. The film raises a conspiracy theory that the government was involved in the 1974 assassination. Adding to the partisan debate was Hive Media Corp’s track record of producing films critical of military rule, including the 10-million-admission hit “12.12: The Day” (2023) and “The Man Standing Next” (2020).

A still image from “The Assassin(s)" HIVE MEDIA CORP

Online reaction initially reflected the political controversy. The film’s Naver rating tumbled to 2.3 out of 10 amid review bombing by users who had not seen it, and one verified viewer dismissed it as “a left-wing propaganda film that distorts history.” Once audiences began seeing the movie, however, word of mouth focused more heavily on its entertainment value and performances. One CGV ticket buyer said the cast’s powerhouse acting kept them engrossed.

“The Assassin(s)” boasts a star-studded cast that includes Park Hae-il, Yoo Hae-jin, Lee Min-ho and Park Jeong-min. Hur Jin-ho, known for “The Last Princess” (2016) and “Christmas in August” (1998), directed the film.

The film opened at No. 1 in advance ticket sales, ahead of competing releases including “Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub,” “The Intern” and “Possible Love.” It surpassed 1 million admissions in four days, matching the pace of “12.12: The Day.”

CGV audience data showed the film appealed broadly across age groups. Viewers in their 40s accounted for the largest share at 26 percent, followed closely by those in their 30s at 24 percent. Moviegoers aged 50 and older made up 21 percent and those in their 20s made up 20 percent.

A still image from “The Assassin(s)" HIVE MEDIA CORP

The film has earned generally favorable scores from ticket buyers at major multiplex chains, including a 92 percent Egg Index at CGV and an 8.5 out of 10 at Megabox.

The film’s challenge to the government’s finding at the time that North Korea was behind assassin Moon Se-gwang has proved more divisive. One viewer wrote it “a historical distortion that crosses the line” on a content platform, Kinolights. However, another CGV ticket buyer praised the film for tackling “historical questions without resorting to melodrama.”

The film’s 12-and-older rating has also raised concerns that younger viewers may struggle to distinguish fact from fiction despite an on-screen disclaimer.

No single film commanded theaters this Chuseok as overwhelmingly as in recent years. A wave of Korean releases that had avoided the summer’s foreign blockbusters instead split screens and audiences, with “The Assassin(s)” reaching a holiday high of 1,532 screens. “Tazza” secured 1,069 screens, and “The Intern” had 722.

A poster for “The Assassin(s)" is attached at a movie theater in Seoul on Sept. 28. NEWS1

In previous years, the Chuseok box office was dominated by a single film: “I, the Executioner” took as many as 2,685 screens in 2024 and “Confidential Assignment 2: International” had 2,389 in 2022.

“The Intern,” which opened Sept. 16, finished fourth after drawing 260,000 moviegoers over four days from 722 screens, fewer than the 843 for third-place “The Odyssey.”

Director Lee Chang-dong’s “Possible Love,” which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival and is set for a Netflix release in November, placed fifth with 90,000 admissions over four days despite a limited release on 195 screens nationwide.





BY NA WON-JEONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]