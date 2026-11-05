Thailand's GMMTV to remake popular K-drama 'Itaewon Class'

A poster for the Thai remake of the K-drama “Itaewon Class” (2020) SLL

The Thai adaptation of "Itaewon Class" (2020) is expected to preserve the protagonists' original personalities and the show's central themes while incorporating local cultural elements.

The popular K-drama “Itaewon Class” (2020) is getting a Thai remake.

Produced by SLL, the original Korean series, adapted from Kakao Entertainment’s webtoon of the same name, follows a young entrepreneur’s struggles and personal growth and is predominantly set in central Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood. It aired domestically on JTBC, and a Japanese remake premiered on TV Asahi in 2022.

The news was unveiled on Tuesday after Thai-based entertainment company GMMTV added the production to its list of upcoming works.

The Thai adaptation is expected to preserve the protagonists’ original personalities and the show’s central themes while incorporating local cultural elements. However, it will reimagine a supporting character, a businessman in the original Korean version, as a woman.

Sky Wongravee will star as the main protagonist, alongside Nycha Nuttanicha, Film Rachanun and veteran actor Nok Sinjai.

The Thai adaptation of “Itaewon Class” signals the Korean production firm’s growing presence in the country. A remake of the 2018 original series “SKY Castle” aired on Thailand’s ONE31 channel starting on Aug. 3.

“The new deal strengthens SLL’s presence in Thailand and highlights the continued expansion of its [intellectual property] across Asia,” SLL said. “SLL will continue to explore opportunities for content remakes and international co-productions through collaborations with local production companies and broadcasters across the region.”





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]