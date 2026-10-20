Tempest to end group activities four years after debut

Boy band Tempest performs "In The Dark" (2025) during a media event held in southern Seoul on Oct. 27, 2025. NEWS1

YH Entertainment said the K-pop group will conclude its activities as Hyuk begins military service and Lew leaves the agency.

Boy band Tempest will end its group activities four years after its 2022 debut, its agency YH Entertainment said Tuesday.

“After thorough and thoughtful discussions with the members over a long period, we have made the decision to conclude group activities and focus on each member’s individual endeavors moving forward,” YH Entertainment said in the statement. "We sincerely apologize for any concern caused by the unexpected news, and we will spare no effort to express our deep gratitude for your generous love and support."

Hyuk will enter the military for conscription on Monday. Lew is set to terminate his exclusive management contract with the agency on Nov. 1.

Four other members — Hanbin, Hyeongseop, Eunchan and Taerae — are expected to stay with the agency and continue their entertainment activities.

The now-sextet debuted in 2022 as a septet with its first EP, “It’s Me, It’s We.” Former member Hwarang left the band in August 2024 following a controversy related to his private life.

The group’s discography includes EPs “Tempest Voyage” (2024), “Bang!” (2024) and “Re: Full of Youth” (2025), as well as singles “Into the Tempest” (2023) and “Destiny” (2025).





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]