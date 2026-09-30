Teams from six countries to compete for final of 2026 K-pop World Festival

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SM takes legal action over AI images falsely depicting Yoona as pregnant
The agency said it has already responded to circulating images while urging people to stop creating such content.
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Riize’s Shotaro tops Picnic poll for K-pop artist with best language skills
Shotaro received 31,888 votes, finishing ahead of i-dle’s Yuqi and Rescene’s Minami.
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‘Dracula’ featuring Jennie extends top 10 run on Billboard’s main singles chart to 18 weeks
The collaboration between Tame Impala and Blackpink’s Jennie is the longest consecutive run in the Hot 100’s top 10.
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League of Legends World Championship anthem in tribute to Faker to drop on Oct. 9
Titled “Know My Name,” the music video for the track will focus on LoL champion Lee Sang-hyeok, better known as Faker, and will be released on the same day as the theme song.