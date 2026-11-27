Promotional poster for the Asian shows for singer Taemin's ongoing "Liminal" world tour GALAXY CORPORATION

The SHINee singer will bring his “Liminal” world tour to Singapore, Macau, Taiwan, Australia, Thailand and Malaysia in early 2027.

Singer Taemin added seven more stops for the Asian leg of his ongoing “Liminal” tour.

Next year, the singer will perform in Singapore on Jan. 23; Macau on Jan. 30; Taipei, Taiwan, on Feb. 9; Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 26; Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 28; Bangkok on March 20; and Kuala Lampur, Malaysia, on March 27.

Details on ticket purchasing will be released later through official social media channels, according to Taemin’s agency Galaxy Corporation.

Taemin kicked off his world tour in Seoul in September. He recently ended his central and southern American leg of the tour and is currently on the European leg.

“The tour has been going smoothly thanks to the fans’ support,” Galaxy Corporation said. “[Taemin] will interact with his global fans through his stage performance for the upcoming Asian and Oceanic leg of the tour.”

Taemin debuted with SHINee in 2008 and later launched a solo career in 2014. He has released songs with SHINee such as “Replay” (2008), “Ring Ding Dong” (2009) and “View” (2015), as well as solo tracks including “Danger” (2014), “Move” (2017) and “Want” (2019).

The singer left SM Entertainment in 2024 after the end of his exclusive contract. He signed an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation in March.

Taemin recently performed at the U.S. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, becoming the first Korean male solo artist to do so.





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]