Super Junior’s Yesung marks solo decade with new album

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Incheon Airport celebrates Chuseok with crafts, folk games and festive merch
Passengers can join hands-on holiday activities, play traditional games and shop limited-edition Chuseok merchandise through late September.
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Seoul Indie Music Festa brings labels, artists and fans together at Han River
Twenty indie labels and a lineup of Korean artists will gather at Mangwon Han River Park on Oct. 3 and 4.
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'Dracula' featuring Jennie longest-charting song by K-pop artist in Hot 100's top 10
The Tame Impala remix featuring Blackpink’s Jennie has spent 16 weeks in Billboard’s top 10, surpassing BTS’s previous K-pop record.
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'Hope' pulls in nearly $5 million in North America in first week
Na Hong-jin’s sci-fi thriller posted a strong first week across 1,560 U.S. and Canadian theaters, the widest North American release for a Korean film since 2019's Oscar-winning “Parasite.”