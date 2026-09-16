Super Junior’s Yesung marks solo decade with new album

A cover image of Yesung's "Where We Are" SM ENTERTAINMENT

Super Junior's Yesung will release his 12-track second full-length Korean solo album, “Where We Are,” on Oct. 6.

Super Junior's Yesung will release a 12-track album on Oct. 6 to mark the 10th anniversary of his solo debut, his agency SM Entertainment announced Wednesday.

Titled “Where We Are,” it is set to be his second full-length album in his solo career in Korea. The album will be his first release in about two years, following his sixth EP, “It’s Complicated,” released in November 2024.

Before the official release, a concept film offering a glimpse of the album’s ambiance will be unveiled on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The pre-release single “Winds of Time” will be available to stream at 6 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Yesung debuted as a member of the boy band Super Junior in 2005. He released his first solo EP, "Here I am," on April 19, 2016.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]