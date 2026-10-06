Super Junior's Yesung marks 10 solo years with second Korean full-length album

Teaser image for Super Junior singer Yesung's upcoming second full-length album "Where We Are" SM ENTERTAINMENT

Super Junior’s Yesung releases his second Korean full-length album and prepares for an eight-city Asian anniversary tour.

Boy band Super Junior's Yesung is celebrating 10 years of his solo career with "Where We Are," his second full-length Korean album on Tuesday.

The 12-track album features lead track "Pedazos," a modern-rock track that talks about the tangled emotions left after a breakup. The word "Pedazos" means pieces in Spanish.

Yesung wrote the lyrics for nine of the songs and took parts in the songwriting of one of the songs in the album, according to agency SM Entertainment.

"At first, I felt the 10th anniversary was a moment for me to be celebrated," Yesung said in a Q&A released by the agency. "But the more I prepared the album, the more I realized those 10 years did not belong to me alone.

Yesung, debuted as a member of Super Junior in 2005, released his first solo EP "Here I Am" in 2016.

"I first heard ['Pedazos'] in a taxi on a sunny day and thought to my self that 'I finally found the lead track'," the singer said. "I was thrilled as if I had found an answer I had been waiting for a long time."

"Then I suddenly was told that my mom was very unwell, and a completely different set of emotions rushed in."

The song "Pedazos," therefore, is a song that combines the different emotions that Yesung felt, according to the singer.

Yesung will begin his 10th anniversary tour "About the Things We Called Ordinary" with three performances at the KBS Arena in western Seoul from Oct. 16 to 18. The tour will be held across eight locations across Asia.

"I am preparing to reach out to you in different languages," he said.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]