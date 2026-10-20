Sung Si-kyung, Mun Ka-young to return as Golden Disc Awards hosts

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Tempest to end group activities four years after debut
YH Entertainment said the K-pop group will conclude its activities as Hyuk begins military service and Lew leaves the agency.
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ILLIT's 'Magnetic' becomes fastest K-pop debut song to reach 900 million streams on Spotify
The track reached the milestone about two years and seven months after it dropped in March 2024.
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Kyuhyun to return with solo EP ‘Continue’
Super Junior’s Kyuhyun will release his first solo EP in nearly a year on Nov. 11, followed by an Asia tour.
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Former Enhypen member Evan reveals solo EP journey in documentary
Former Enhypen member Evan shares behind-the-scenes footage of creating his solo EP, “Death of Me,” in a new HYBE Labels documentary.