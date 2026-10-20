Sung Si-kyung, Mun Ka-young to return as Golden Disc Awards hosts

The singer and actor will host the Golden Disc Awards for a third straight year when the ceremony heads to Hanoi, Vietnam, in January.

Singer Sung Si-kyung and actor Mun Ka-young will return as hosts of the 41st Golden Disc Awards for the third consecutive year, the awards organizer HLL JoongAng said Tuesday.

The duo will host both days of the ceremony, scheduled for Jan. 9 and 10 next year.

Mun first took on hosting duties at the 39th Golden Disc Awards alongside Sung and singer-actor Cha Eun-woo. With Cha currently serving in the military, Sung and Mun will once again host the ceremony as a duo, as they did at the 40th edition.

Next year's edition will also mark Sung's 11th consecutive year as a host of the awards ceremony.

The Golden Disc Awards is one of Korea's longest-running pop music awards events.

The 41st edition will take place at the Vietnam Exposition Center in Hanoi, with the ceremony staged on a specially constructed outdoor stage. It will be the first large-scale K-pop event held at the venue.

The upcoming ceremony will mark the eighth time the Golden Disc Awards has been held outside Korea and its first time in Vietnam. Previous overseas editions have taken place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Beijing, China; Bangkok, Thailand; Jakarta, Indonesia; Fukuoka, Japan; and Taipei, Taiwan.

Boy band Stray Kids took home the Grand Prize for Album of the Year at the 40th Golden Disc Awards, held in Taipei in January, while rapper G-Dragon won the Grand Prize for Digital Song of the Year with "Home Sweet Home" (2025).

Blackpink's Jennie received the Grand Prize for Artist of the Year, while rookie awards went to boy band Cortis and coed group All Day Project.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]