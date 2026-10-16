Sulli remembered by close friends on seventh anniversary of her death

Sulli, the late singer-actor and former member of girl group f(x), was remembered by her close friends on the seventh anniversary of her death.

Kang Ji-young, a member of the girl group Kara and an actor, shared photos of Sulli and herself on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. Kang also wrote "I miss you!" alongside the photos.

The post came on the seventh anniversary of Sulli's death. Born in 1994, Sulli, whose real name is Choi Jin-ri, died at age 25 at her home in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 14, 2019.

Photos of Sulli and Kang Ji-young shared via Kang's Instagram Stories on Oct. 14, the seventh anniversary of Sulli's death. SCREEN CAPTURE

Kang and Sulli, both born in 1994, were known to be close friends.

Actor Kim Sun-a also paid tribute to Sulli in a post on her blog on Thursday.

"It has already been seven years since I lost a friend who was like a soulmate to me," Kim wrote. "The world without my friend still feels like it is drying up, but a small light returned to my life after I took in Blin, whom my friend had raised like a daughter," Kim wrote in a lengthy post.

Blin is a nickname for Goblin, Sulli's pet cat. Kim revealed in 2020 that she had adopted the cat.

Sulli debuted as a member of girl group f(x) in 2009 and pursued a career in music and acting. A documentary film about her life, "Dear Jinri," was released in 2023.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]