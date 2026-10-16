Sulli remembered by close friends on seventh anniversary of her death

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BTS becomes first group to top 10 billion Spotify streams in a year
BTS surpassed 10 billion Spotify streams this year, powered by its album "Arirang," which has topped 5 billion plays.
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29 hours to No. 1: A2O Lite makes a record-breaking debut
Rookie girl group A2O Lite, launched by former SM Entertainment chief Lee Soo-man, set a record as debut single 'Neon' reached No. 1 on Melon's Top 100 chart in 29 hours.
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Be Boys set Oct. 27 comeback, first as five-member act
The boy band will release its second digital single on Oct. 27 following its reorganization as a five-member act.
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BTS's V generates $3.8 million in earned media value for Celine despite missing Paris show
V generated 23 percent of Celine’s Paris Fashion Week earned media value despite not attending the brand’s Oct. 3 show.