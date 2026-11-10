Sul Kyung-gu on the art of saying nothing in 'Possible Love'

The actor discusses portraying a laid-off worker’s buried trauma and his hopes for the Netflix film’s Oscar campaign.

Playing a man of few words is one thing. Playing a man with so much bottled up inside that he can barely speak — and having to unleash those emotions in a gut-wrenching, physical frenzy early in filming — is quite another.

For Sul Kyung-gu, portraying Ho-seok in Lee Chang-dong's “Possible Love,” a blue-collar worker haunted by mass layoffs and a failed labor strike, was a challenge of, as the auteur directed him, "Don't express. Just feel."

The simple instruction could at times be "frustrating," the actor said, but having worked with Lee on similarly tense melodramas "Peppermint Candy" (1999) and "Oasis" (2002), he knew the director's style: For things to “build up gradually.”

“You might not see it right away, but it all adds up in the end, even if it takes time,” he said.

Jeon Do-yeon as Mi-ok, left, and Sul Kyung-gu as Ho-seok in "Possible Love" NETFLIX

But this time, the filming schedule — which, unusually for the director, involved shooting scenes out of chronological order — didn't allow for the buildup.

One particularly difficult scene, Sul recalled, was when Ho-seok, having remained largely silent throughout the film, finally managed to choke out words in front of a documentary filmmaker's camera. The scene required Sul to talk about an experience he hadn't filmed, making it hard to find the emotional footing he needed.

The eventual outburst, even more so. Put on the spot, Sul tried the scene early on, but it didn't work, he said. They eventually reshot it toward the end.

"When the words won't come out, you speak through your body. [Ho-seok] knows in his mind that he needs to speak, but his heart can't handle it," Sul said. "It wasn't enough to simply thrash around."

Sul Kyung-gu as Ho-seok and Jeon Do-yeon as Mi-ok in "Possible Love" NETFLIX

Ho-seok, in Sul's words, is a man who has lost his self-esteem and is consumed by "guilt, shame and anger," someone whose silence comes from being unable to cope with "all these emotions that are tangled up inside him."

His unresolved trauma sets the events of “Possible Love” in motion when his wife, Mi-ok, played by Jeon Do-yeon, agrees to participate in a documentary in hopes of helping him recover. As filmmaker Ye-ji begins documenting the family's daily life, the two couples grow closer, exposing the class divide between them. The Netflix film was released Friday after a limited theatrical run.

Speaking with reporters at a cafe in Seoul on Monday, Sul, in a black cap and a casual bomber jacket, has the same steely gaze as his character. He speaks rather stiffly, gruffly. But unlike Ho-seok, Sul's brusqueness is refreshing, open and easy, suggesting he has little to hide.

He was "100 percent sure" that "Possible Love" would win the Golden Lion, the top prize at the Venice International Film Festival, and was "disappointed" when it didn't.

In a viral clip, he was seen weeping after the film's premiere in Venice. "Something stirred inside me after seeing the moon," he said. "I made a fool of myself [but] thankfully, In-sung cried too."

With the film now in the Oscar race, does he have high hopes?

"How could I not?" Sul said. "Netflix is putting in the effort, too. They wouldn't be arranging all these schedules otherwise, would they?"

Sul Kyung-gu NETFLIX

Despite his frankness off screen, Sul spoke with gravity about Ho-seok and the real-life workers whose experiences of mass layoffs inspired the film. He hadn't met the workers before filming, choosing instead to focus on Ho-seok as a character in his own right, and he only met some of them later at a screening.

“I heard that a therapist who had worked with them also attended the screening and said that the film, even if it couldn't completely heal their wounds, could offer some measure of healing. I was grateful to hear that," he said.

On the movie's ending, "there may be some hope, but I found it rather sad," he said.

“Nothing has really changed for the better. They've lost so much, and they can't get back what they've lost.”

"But even if the world [Ho-seok] is looking out at is painful, having his wife beside him, looking at it with him, is a comfort."





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]