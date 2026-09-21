Studio Dragon marks 10 years with hands-on experience with K-drama favorites

The company behind such hits as “Crash Landing on You” (2019) and “Queen of Tears” (2024) has opened an immersive exhibition in Seoul.

If you've ever wanted to relive scenes from dramas such as "Crash Landing on You" (2019) or "Queen of Tears" (2024), the production company Studio Dragon has you covered with a new exhibition.

Co-organized with the Korea Tourism Organization, the "K-Drama Exhibition: Scenes to Destinations" will run through Nov. 19 at Hikr Ground in Jung District, central Seoul, the studio announced on Monday.

The exhibition features some 40 Korean dramas produced by Studio Dragon, including "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016), "Hotel Del Luna" (2019) and "Vincenzo" (2021).

It is divided into five sections — "Script," "Scene," "Sound," "Prop" and "Location" — in which visitors can explore memorable lines and scenes, original soundtracks, props and filming location information from the featured dramas.

The exhibition is also the first project launched by Studio Dragon and the Korea Tourism Organization, which signed a memorandum of understanding in June to promote regional tourism through K-dramas.

"To mark Studio Dragon’s 10th anniversary this year, we organized this exhibition to bring together memorable scenes, music and props from some of the most beloved titles among the more than 300 intellectual properties in our portfolio, giving audiences in Korea and abroad a chance to experience them firsthand," a press release from Studio Dragon said.

"We hope this serves as a special opportunity for visitors to discover their own 'life-changing dramas' anew through this hands-on experience."

Established in 2016, Studio Dragon is a subsidiary of content powerhouse CJ ENM and has produced numerous hit Korean scripted series, continuing to build on the success of shows such as “Mr. Sunshine” (2018) with new projects that include “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier" and “My Royal Nemesis” this year.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]