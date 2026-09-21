Studio Dragon marks 10 years with hands-on experience with K-drama favorites

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Hanbok brands head to Milan, Paris fashion weeks in global push
Five Korean labels will showcase contemporary hanbok in Milan, with two advancing to Paris to pursue global retail ties.
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Lee Kun-hee Collection brings 2,000 years of Korean art to British Museum
The British Museum will showcase nearly 200 Korean artworks and artifacts spanning 2,000 years from October to January 2027.
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i-dle's Soyeon sweeps charts with anthem about quitting work
The i-dle leader’s solo track "I’m Gonna Toesa" has struck a chord with listeners and reached No. 1 across major Korean music charts.
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First-gen K-pop girl group Fin.K.L formally reunites after 21 years
First-generation K-pop girl group Fin.K.L, featuring Lee Hyo-ri, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu-ri, will resume full group activities, promising more than a one-off reunion.