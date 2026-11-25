Poster of “Run It Seoul Special,” boy band Stray Kids' two-day concert series on Jan. 1 and 2 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul JYP ENTERTAINMENT

The group will hold two "Run It Seoul Special" concerts at Gocheok Sky Dome on Jan. 1 and 2.





Boy band Stray Kids will ring in the new year with two special concerts in Seoul on Jan. 1 and 2, its agency JYP Entertainment announced Wednesday.

Dubbed "Run It Seoul Special," the shows at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul, are part of the band's "Run It" world tour, which opened in July and is set to visit 31 cities worldwide through next summer.

Fan club presales will run on Dec. 7 and 8, followed by general ticket sales on Dec. 9.

Stray Kids debuted in 2018 and consists of members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The band is known for hits such as “My Pace” (2018), “Miroh” (2019), “God's Menu” (2020) and “Back Door” (2020).

It most recently released the EP “This & That” in August, which went on to become the band’s ninth consecutive album to top the Billboard 200.

Individual members of the band have also been embarking on solo endeavours through SKZ-Player, the band's project in which eight members release work they want to share with their fandom, STAY. Most recently, I.N released "No Return," a song co-written by the singer, on Nov. 17. Han also released "back to life” on May 9 and Felix released "Slow It Down" on Sept. 1.





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]