Stray Kids to bring its Tokyo Dome concert to cinemas worldwide

A poster promotes the worldwide live cinema screening of the Stray Kids' Nov. 7 concert at Tokyo Dome on the group's "Run It" world tour. JYP ENTERTAINMENT, TRAFALGAR RELEASING

The group's Nov. 7 Tokyo Dome performance will be livestreamed in theaters globally through Trafalgar Releasing.

Boy band Stray Kids' upcoming Tokyo Dome concert will be livestreamed in cinemas around the world, its agency JYP Entertainment said Thursday.

The band's Nov. 7 leg of the Tokyo Dome concert will be screened live in theaters, in collaboration with global event cinema distributor Trafalgar Releasing. Stray Kids is set to perform three days — Nov. 6, 7 and 8 — at Japan's indoor baseball stadium.

Tickets to the live viewing will go on sale at 11 p.m. next Wednesday on its official live viewing website.

Stray Kids' "Run It" world tour opened with five sold-out shows at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul in July and August. The band performed two days each at the MUFG Stadium in Tokyo, Vantelin Dome Nagoya in Nagoya and at the Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka in August and September. Stray Kids was the first foreign male act to headline the MUFG Stadium, according to JYP Entertainment.

The boy band is expected to perform at the Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka on Oct. 24 before playing at the Tokyo Dome.

Stray Kids will head to Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok and Singapore in December and January, with more dates to be announced.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]