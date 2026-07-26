Stray Kids sets off STAYWeeK in celebration of fan club's eighth anniversary

Poster for the "2026 STAYweeK" festivity for STAY, the fan club of boy band Stray Kids JYP ENTERTAINMENT

The group kicked off a week of anniversary events for fan club STAY as it rolls out new content, a digital album and Seoul concerts.

Boy band Stray Kids began a weeklong festivity to celebrate the eighth anniversary of its fan club STAY, the band's agency JYP Entertainment said Sunday.

The "2026 STAYweeK" began Sunday with a birthday cafe, common in K-pop culture where fans gather at a cafe dedicated to the birthdays of celebrities with special goods and foods, in eastern Seoul's Seongsu-dong. The cafe features memorabilia and exhibits to look back on the nine-year journey of the fandom and the band, according to the agency.

Stray Kids will unveil two new short-form web drama episodes titled "This & That STAY Company's Secret" on Sunday, Tuesday and Saturday. A digital album titled "SKZ-Replay 2026 Pt.1" will be released on Friday at midnight.

SKZ is an abbreviation of Stray Kids.

Other content includes behind-the-scenes footage of the band's meet and greet events that was held in March and April, as well as the recording process of the band's digital single, "STAY."

Stray Kids began its new "Run It" world tour with concerts at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul on Saturday and Sunday. Three more shows are set to be held on Wednesday, Saturday and Aug. 2.

The band will release its new EP "This & That" on Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. The album will carry eight tracks produced by 3racha — the trio of music-producing members of Stray Kids Bang Chan, Changbin and Han — including the title track.







BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]