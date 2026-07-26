Stray Kids sets off STAYWeeK in celebration of fan club's eighth anniversary

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Two women arrested for allegedly breaking into boy band Cortis's dormitory
The suspects reportedly admitted to purchasing the address through social media and visiting the location, but they denied actually entering the dormitory.
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Monsta X's Kihyun releases English version of 'So Good'
The Monsta X singer released an English take on his rock-led solo title track as the group prepares for its North American tour.
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AHOF’s JL tops Picnic’s 'summer king' poll
The Filipino artist ranked No. 1 in Picnic's “Summer King of the Year” poll after receiving 380,911 votes, reflecting the growing popularity of international members in K-pop groups.
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Former Laboum member Haein signs with Leanbranding, plans to expand beyond K-pop
The singer and actress will expand her career into broadcasting, commerce and lifestyle content under her new agency.