Stray Kids' 'S-Class' earns platinum certification in Japan for 100 million streams

This marks the boy band's third platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan, following "Maniac" from the 2022 EP "Oddinary" and "Case 143" from the other 2022 EP "Maxident."

Boy band Stray Kids received platinum recognition in Japan for surpassing 100 million streams in the country for its hit song “S-Class” (2023).

This marks the group’s third platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan, following “Maniac” from the 2022 EP “Oddinary” and “Case 143” from the other 2022 EP “Maxident,” according to its agency, JYP Entertainment, on Thursday.

“S-Class” is the lead track of the band’s third full-length album, “5-STAR” (2023).

As part of its ongoing “Run It” world tour, the group will hold a three-day concert series in Tokyo Dome starting on Friday. Its second performance on Saturday will be broadcast live in theaters worldwide.

Stray Kids previously held a concert in Tokyo as part of the same tour in August, when it became the first foreign male act to hold a solo concert at MUFG Stadium. The group has since performed in Nagoya and Osaka in September and Fukuoka in October. It is expected to attract about 520,000 audience members across the tour’s 10 performances in Japan.

Stray Kids debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2018. The eight-member boy band saw commercial success with songs such as “God’s Menu” (2020), “Thunderous” (2021), “Maniac” (2022) and “Walkin on Water” (2024).





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]