Stray Kids launches 'Stray City' festival tour in Latin America

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Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre to bring 'Mimesis' to audiences outside Korea for first time
The troupe will perform the full production at Warner Theatre in Washington on Sept. 27 as part of a program marking the 250th anniversary of the United States' founding.
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SLL, France's Mediawan partner to remake scripted series, co-produce future projects
The studios signed the agreement at the Lumière Summit in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, which brought together representatives of the film and audiovisual sectors from both Korea and France.
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&TEAM takes second bite at Seoul, adds romance into werewolf DNA
HYBE’s Japanese boy band returns with “Mark on Me,” trading high-impact choreography for live vocals and subtle emotion.
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Tomorrow X Together's Soobin named global ambassador for Dolce&Gabbana
The announcement, accompanied by a photo of the singer in the brand’s 2026 fall/winter collection, touted his “talent, personality and global appeal.”