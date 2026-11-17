I.N’s new self-written digital single launches as the third release in Stray Kids’ SKZ-Player project.

Boy band Stray Kids' I.N will release "No Return," a song co-written by the singer, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The digital single is the third release in SKZ-Player, the band's project in which eight members release work they want to share with their fandom, STAY, according to JYP Entertainment on Tuesday.

Han opened the project with "back to life," which was released on May 9, followed by Felix's "Slow It Down" on Sept. 1.

"No Return" is a song that talks about someone who keeps coming back no matter how hard the other person pushes them away and rejects them.

I.N took part in the lyrics writing and the music. Stray Kids' member Bang Chan also contributed to the production.

The remaining Stray Kids members will follow in turn with the songs and content of their own.

Stray Kids' 10th EP, "This & That," debuted No. 1 on Billboard's main Billboard 200 chart in August.

The band is currently hosting its "Run It" world tour, which it kicked off in July at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. Stray Kids is scheduled to perform the concert in 31 regions around the world.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]