Stray Kids celebrates Pepero Day with new song ‘November 11th’

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BTS's 'Arirang' tour most reported event for ticket scalping over past year
The K-pop supergroup's latest world tour drew the most reports of illegal ticket sales in Korea over the past 12 months, with concerts representing three-fourths of all complaints since January 2023.
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BTS’s ‘Swim’ named Billboard’s No. 2 global song of the summer
The megagroup's lead single from its latest album reached the top 10 on both the global ranking excluding the United States and the Global 200 charts.
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IU set for launch of new single ‘Unknown Planet’ in first release in exactly 1 year
The track is set to drop at 6 p.m. on Thursday as part of a project with double lead tracks along with “Dear My Crazy Soulmate.”
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Girl group X:IN to return with new music in October
The five-member girl group will release its first new Korean music in nearly eight months.