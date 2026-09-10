Stray Kids celebrates Pepero Day with new song ‘November 11th’

Members of Stray Kids pose for photograph at a press event held in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Aug. 6. NEWS1

The JYP boy band collaborated with Lotte Wellfood on a Pepero Day single for a global marketing campaign.

Boy band Stray Kids is sweetening things up with "November 11th," its new single released in collaboration with the makers of the famed chocolate-coated biscuits known as Pepero.

Pepero Day falls on Nov. 11, as the date written in numerical form — 11.11 — resembles the stick-shaped snack. People customarily celebrate the occasion by giving Pepero to friends and loved ones.

The music was produced in partnership with Lotte Wellfood, the manufacturer behind the famed snack brand. Stray Kids has been partnering with Pepero since May last year.

Stray Kids member Han participated in writing the song and lyrics.

Lotte Wellfood plans to launch a worldwide marketing campaign through an advertisement featuring Stray Kids’ newly released song. Pepero exports totaled 87 billion won ($65 million) last year.

“We will continue global marketing that raises the profile of Korean culture,” a Lotte Wellfood representative said.

Stray Kids debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2018. The eight-member boy band’s hit songs include “God’s Menu” (2020), “Thunderous” (2021), “Maniac” (2022) and “Walkin on Water” (2024).





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]