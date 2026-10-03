Stray Kids’ Bang Chan marks birthday with 300 million won donation

Bang Chan, leader of K-pop boy band Stray Kids, donated a total of 300 million won ($223,000) to three organizations on his birthday on Saturday, according to his agency JYP Entertainment.

Bang Chan gave 100 million won each to Hearcycle, a nonprofit organization; World Vision, an international relief and development NGO; and OSEAN, a nonprofit focused on the marine environment in East Asia.

The donations will be used to cover medical costs and help young people with hearing loss return to society through Hearcycle; to fund scholarships and tailored support for children and teenagers from low-income and vulnerable families through World Vision; and to support coastal and river cleanups and marine waste collection through OSEAN.

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"It is meaningful to be able to share my heart, even in a small way, with the many areas in need of help, from children's dreams to the environment we live in," Bang Chan said through his agency. "I hope my heart reaches the places that need help and contributes to all of us dreaming of a better tomorrow together."

Including this donation, Bang Chan has given a total of 500 million won this year alone.





BY NEWS TEAM [kjdnews@joongang.co.kr]