Stray Kids’ Bang Chan marks birthday with 300 million won donation

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Stray Kids join BTS boycott of 2027 Grammys over 'Asian Pop' category
Stray Kids will not submit music for the 2027 Grammys, joining BTS in protesting the new Best Asian Pop Music Performance award.
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Actors from ‘The Assassin(s)’ to skip BIFF events as controversy swirls around film
Accusations of historical distortions continue to roil with the film’s producer opting out of the festival over safety concerns.
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Cortis’ Juhoon voted K-pop’s most beautiful smile
Juhoon topped Picnic’s fan poll with more than 400,000 votes, beating NCT’s Jeno and GOT7’s JAY B
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Big Bang, Blackpink and SHINee forests take root in Seoul
Forests named after Big Bang, AKMU, Blackpink, SHINee and NCT are expanding through fan-funded donations on Melon.