Stray Kids adds 25 new dates to ongoing world tour

Members of Stray Kids pose for photograph at a press event held in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Aug. 6. NEWS1

The expanded "Run It" tour will now span 46 shows across 31 regions, including new North American and European stops.

Boy band Stray Kids has added 25 concerts in regions including North America and Europe for its ongoing world tour.

The band announced on social media on Monday that it will perform on 25 additional nights, including April 24 and 25 in Yokohama, Japan, May 16 in Seattle, May 18 in Chicago, May 25 in Toronto, July 9 in Paris, July 13 in London and July 31 in Milan.

This will bring the total scale of the "Run It" tour to 46 performances across 31 regions worldwide.

The eight-member group kicked off the tour with five sold-out shows at KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, in July and August.

The band's latest album "This & That" topped the Billboard 200 upon its release in August, making it the band's ninth No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart. The album has remained on the chart for 12 consecutive weeks, underlining the band's sustained popularity in the United States.

Stray Kids has also captivated its international fans with its appearances at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York, Rock in Rio in Brazil and its own "Stray City" music festival series across Latin America. The newly launched "Stray City" festival drew 270,000 fans across five shows in three Latin American cities, according to the band's agency, JYP Entertainment.





Yonhap