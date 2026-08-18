Star choreographers battle from director's chair in Mnet's 'dopamine-inducing' dance competition

Choreographers competing in Mnet's dance competition program "Street World Fighter: Directors' War" pose for a photo during a press conference held in southern Seoul on Aug. 18. MNET

Creators behind major K-pop hit performances and "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) compete by directing full-scale stages in Mnet’s new "Street World Fighter" season.

Some of K-pop’s biggest choreographers — including the creative forces behind "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) and Jennie’s "like Jennie" (2025) — are facing off in Mnet’s latest dance competition.

But this time, the fight is not only about killer moves on the dance floor, as the real battle is coming from the director’s chair.

"While I had to think about which dance moves we needed to show in the previous competition, this time, I focused on why a particular scene needed to be there," said Ingyoo of dance crew We Dem Boyz during a press conference held in southern Seoul, ahead of the premier of Mnet’s dance competition program "Street World Fighter: Directors' War" on Tuesday.

"Everyone is working incredibly hard, so I think this could be the most dopamine-inducing show of the latter half of this year," he added.

"Street World Fighter: Directors' War" director Choi Jung-nam speaks during a press conference held in southern Seoul on Aug. 18. MNET

"Street World Fighter: Directors' War" is the latest installment of Mnet’s "Street Fighter" dance competition franchise, which started with "Street Woman Fighter" in 2021. ZeroBaseOne member Sung Han-bin returns as host after previously helming "World of Street Woman Fighter" (2025).

Following the massive success of its inaugural season, the franchise expanded into several variations, including "Street Man Fighter" (2022), featuring male dance crews, and "World of Street Woman Fighter," which brought together dance crews from around the world.

The catch of the latest edition is that it turns the spotlight on the directors behind the performances.

Rather than competing primarily through their own dancing or their crews, each contestant must direct entire stages in pursuit of the ultimate title — Director Credit.

"Unlike previous seasons that centered on crews and individual dancers, this time, choreographers create routines and compete through performances," said the show’s director Choi Jung-nam.

"A performance director oversees the entire process of creating a routine, from music and concept to changes in the choreography and formations, as well as how the dancers are utilized," Choi continued. "That will allow the program to capture and showcase choreographers’ ideas more thoroughly than previous installments."

Bada, leader of dance crew BEBE, which won the second season of "Street Woman Fighter" in 2023, said "Directors' War" is markedly different from its predecessors, as the leadership is what makes or breaks the competition.

Choreographers competing in Mnet's dance competition program "Street World Fighter: Directors' War" pose for a photo during a press conference held in MNET

"If 'Street Woman Fighter' was more of a physical battle, this is a battle of minds," she said.

The winner will direct the opening performance at "a global awards show," not specified by the showrunners but highly likely Mnet’s MAMA Awards, one of K-pop’s largest awards shows, and will also receive a getaway as part of the prize.

The scale of the competition is larger than ever, Choi said. Now, with filming at its halfway point, the total number of dancers that have appeared on the show has already surpassed 950, according to the director.

The 10 competitors are NaiN, who participated in directing the choreography for "Golden" (2025) of "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025); Renan, known for aespa’s "Armageddon" (2024) and "Whiplash" (2024); Bada, the leader of BEBE and the choreographer behind aespa’s "Next Level" (2021) and also the viral “Smoke” (2023) challenge; Back Koo-young, the veteran dance director known for various performances including EXO’s "Love Shot" (2019); BabyZoo, known for Allday Project’s "Famous" (2025); Simeez, the performance director of girl group IVE; Ingyoo of We Dem Boys that placed second in "Street Men Fighter," whose credits include Stray Kids, NCT 127 and Jennie’s hit "like Jennie"; Jeong Min-jun, rising young director of dance crew The Stories; Kasper, who most recently directed Taemin’s Coachella performance; and Hash, head choreographer of dance crew Come Here.

Renan, the only non-Korean contestant this season, said communication has been one of the competition’s most important elements, as contestants were required to direct each performance and convey their instructions to dancers.

The Japanese choreographer also said she hoped her participation would inspire others seeking careers in K-pop.

“There are so many people who want to work in Korea,” Renan said. “I did my best, hoping that my participation could give them hope and a dream, so I hope viewers will look forward to the show.”

The show airs at 10 p.m. on Tuesday on Mnet and tvN, and is also available on streaming platforms Mnet Plus and Tving. A spinoff consolation round titled "Last Stage" will stream exclusively on Tving.







BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]