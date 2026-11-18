Artist Company rejected allegations of unfairness relating to Lee Jung-jae’s profit-sharing deal for the 2021-25 series and said it may pursue legal action against the report.

Actor Lee Jung-jae’s agency, Artist Company, denied allegations that he used his position as a major shareholder to secure preferential treatment in profit distributions and warned of legal action.

“We view this article as a form of targeted reporting that deliberately focuses on one individual, and we express our deep regret,” Artist Company said in its statement posted on its website Wednesday.

Dispatch had alleged that Lee secured a profit-sharing arrangement under which Artist Company received 10 percent of annual revenue up to 4 billion won ($3 million) generated by Lee, but nothing from revenue above that ceiling.

The outlet pointed out that although Lee made over 20 billion won from the final two seasons of Netflix's “Squid Game” (2021-25), only 400 million won went to the company. Lee played Seong Gi-hun in the series.

“Another actor who served on the board alongside Lee Jung-jae also received no separate compensation as a director, and both actors were subject to identical profit-sharing agreements,” Artist Company countered.

Although the agency did not identify the actor by name, it appeared to be referring to Jung Woo-sung, who recently left the company.

“The contracts and international representation for second and third seasons of ‘Squid Game’ were handled by U.S.-based Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which also received the associated fees,” Artist Company said. Lee’s agency explained that it had received a share of the revenue despite not directly handling the work.

The agency also disputed Dispatch's claim that the company could have earned an additional 1.6 billion won if the profit-sharing agreement had not included a revenue cap.

“The calculation rests on the assumption that the revenue cap could have been removed from the agreement without any changes to the other contractual terms,” Artist Company said.

“Given that Lee Jung-jae is the agency's biggest contributor to both sales and earnings, it would be wrong to characterize the arrangement as preferential treatment based solely on the cap provision.”

As for claims of unnecessary rental expenses from maintaining several offices allegedly moving into a building owned by Lee, Artist Company explained that the additional space was a necessary part of its acquisition of the television drama production studio RaemongRaein. Dispatch reported that Lee was able to make up for lost rental income from his privately owned building in southern Seoul after RaemongRaein moved into the property.

Artist Company characterized its commitment to provide a cosmetics firm founded by Lee with a minimum annual payment as a legitimate business decision based on the agency's financial interests. The cosmetics venture was founded by Lee Jung-jae and is jointly managed by Artist Company.

“Actor Lee Jung-jae's usual advertising fees run into the hundreds of millions of won, so an annual minimum guarantee of just 30 million won represents a very limited sum,” it said.

“It would be premature to judge a particular contract as improper simply because the company has suffered operating losses or a drop in its share price. The same caution applies to claims that someone pursued personal gain at the company's expense.”

Artist Company warned of legal action after accusing the report of potentially omitting crucial information, misrepresenting facts and damaging reputations. It said it would consider demands for corrections, rights of reply and compensation.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



