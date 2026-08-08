'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sells 5 million tickets in just 11 days

Moviegoers purchase tickets for the latest Spider-Man film at a theater in downtown Seoul on Aug. 2. NEWS1

The latest installment in the Marvel franchise became the fastest foreign film since 2023 to reach the milestone in Korea.

The latest Spider-Man film surpassed 5 million ticket sales in Korea on the 11th day of its release, the film's local distributor said Saturday.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” the fourth installment starring Tom Holland, hit the 5 million mark Saturday morning, said Sony Pictures.

According to the distributor, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has become the fastest foreign film in Korea to reach the mark since 2023.

The movie reached the 3 million sales mark on its third day and the 4 million sales mark on its seventh day.

The movie follows an adult Peter Parker, portrayed by Tom Holland, as he confronts new threats while grappling with having been forgotten by everyone who once knew him, including his girlfriend MJ, played by his real-life spouse Zendaya, and best friend Ned, played by Jacob Batalon.





Yonhap



