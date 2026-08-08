'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sells 5 million tickets in just 11 days

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Volvo's EX90 is eerily silent and wildly powerful — but needs a few more buttons
After four years, the Swedish automaker's most expensive model has come to Korea with a surprising performance and frustrating lack of basics.
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Sci-fi epic ‘Hope’ invited to screen at Toronto film festival
The movie will be a part of the Midnight Madness section of the 51st edition of the international event.
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Government insists economy is sound despite stock market plunge (KOR)
The government's defense of Korea's economic fundamentals sidesteps criticism that policy missteps and weak accountability helped drive the stock market's extreme volatility.
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In a sleepy Haenam town, ‘Hope’ leaves behind more than monster footprints
Na Hong-jin's action thriller "Hope," which has already caused thousands to travel to a remote village in Haenam County, is the latest example of how a strong backstory and memorable setting can boost local tourism.