'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' draws over 680,000 moviegoers on opening day, tops Korean box office

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BTS's 'Idol' music video tops 1.4 billion YouTube views
This marks the band's fifth music video to surpass 1.4 billion views on YouTube.
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Actor Jeon Seung-jae dies at 47 following 2024 on-set collapse
The actor died Wednesday, nearly two years after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage on the set of the KBS drama “Korea-Khitan War” (2023-24).
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Hwang Jung-min's agency denies affair claims, calls accuser a stalker
The actor and "Hope" star's agency rejected online allegations of an extramarital affair, saying the woman behind the posts had already faced restraining orders and a stalking fine.
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‘Teach You a Lesson’ schools other shows with entry into Netflix’s all-time non-English top 10
The drama is the second Korean series to make the list after the "Squid Game" (2021-25) franchise, with 60.2 million views after eight weeks.