'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' debuts at No. 1 in weekend box office

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Matt Damon makes surprise appearance at KBO game during Korea visit for 'The Odyssey'
The actor surprised fans by attending a Kiwoom Heroes game with his family, reportedly at the invitation of Heroes' batter Matt Davidson.
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Girl group Girls' Generation's Yuri ends 19-year run with SM Entertainment
The agency confirmed that Yuri's activities as a member of Girls' Generation will remain unchanged.
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New ‘Spider-Man’ fastest film to hit 2 million admissions in Korea this year
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" hit the milestone after just three days, toppling "Hope," which hit the mark four days after its release.
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Dawn to release single ‘Too Much’ on Aug. 7 after three-year hiatus
The former Pentagon member will drop his first new song since 2023.