'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' debuts at No. 1 in weekend box office

Actors Zendaya, left, and Tom Holland in a still from “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” AP/YONHAP

The latest installment of the series starring Tom Holland was the fastest film released this year to attract 1 million, 2 million and 3 million moviegoers in Korea.

The latest Spider-Man film, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” claimed the top spot on the weekend box office chart in Korea and has drawn more than 3 million moviegoers in just four days upon its release, data showed on Monday.

The Hollywood blockbuster added 2,252,935 admissions over the weekend, bringing its total admissions to 3,384,152 as of Sunday, according to data released by the Korean Film Council, which compiles admissions from Friday through Sunday for its weekend chart.

The latest installment of the series starring Tom Holland was the fastest film released this year to attract 1 million moviegoers in Korea, reaching the milestone on just the second day of its release. It also became the fastest to surpass the 2 million and 3 million marks.

As of 8:03 a.m. on Monday, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” accounted for 43.7 percent of ticket presales, followed by the action-packed Hollywood epic “The Odyssey,” set for release on Wednesday, at 38.7 percent.

Na Hong-jin’s sci-fi action thriller “Hope” continued to perform strongly, ranking No. 2. The Korean film added 335,808 admissions over the weekend, breaking the 4 million mark, as its total admissions reached 4,110,583.

Two other Korean films reached the top 10 on the weekend chart. The animated film “Heartsping Of Love 2: The Legend of the Whale Jewel” ranked No. 7, and the mystery thriller “The Eyes” placed No. 9.

Elsewhere on the chart, Hollywood animations continued to attract audiences during the school summer vacation season, with “Minions & Monsters” and “Toy Story 5” ranking No. 3 and No. 5, respectively. The Hollywood live-action “Moana,” a remake of the 2016 Disney animation, placed fourth.





Yonhap