Song Ha-young tops Picnic’s 'summer queen' fan poll

A fan art piece, created by a fan whose handle is @Flover_2018, to celebrate Song Ha-young's selection as the "Summer Queen of This Year." PICNIC

The fromis_9 member ranked first in Picnic’s annual fan vote after the group’s comeback with its second full-length album, “Glow ME.”

Girl group fromis_9 member Song Ha-young has topped the “Summer Queen of This Year” fan poll, according to fan voting platform Picnic.

In the poll, which ran from July 3 to 17, Song received 93,905 votes, narrowly beating Hearts2Hearts’ Indonesian member Carmen, who placed second with 83,149 votes. BabyMonster’s Thai member Chiquita ranked third with 78,421 votes.

According to Picnic, Song has emerged as one of the most notable artists this summer through promotions for fromis_9’s second full-length album “Glow ME,” which marked the group’s first full album release in about three years.

“fromis_9 has consistently earned the title of a ‘summer K-pop group,’ and Song Ha-young’s selection once again proved the group’s image as a team representing the season,” Picnic said in a press release. “This selection was the result of the refreshing brand image the group has built over a long period of time, combined with strong support from its global fan base.”

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Participation in the polls is available through Picnic's official website and mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]