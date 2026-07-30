Song Ha-young tops Picnic’s 'summer queen' fan poll

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BTS's 'Idol' music video tops 1.4 billion YouTube views
This marks the band's fifth music video to surpass 1.4 billion views on YouTube.
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Grammys CEO 'saddened' by BTS boycott, defends new Asian pop category
Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said he respects BTS’s decision to skip Grammy submissions while arguing the new Asian pop award does not block K-pop acts from top categories.
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BTS walks away from the Grammys, sparking questions over Recording Academy's 'authority'
The K-pop supergroup's decision to not seek a nomination this year has reignited the debate over the academy's new categories and whether getting a trophy truly defines success today.
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Boy band EXO's Sehun releases Chinese single 'Fade' featuring NCT Wish's Sion
According to SM Entertainment, "Fade" is an R&B pop track that tells the story of a world without gravity.