Slow burns, full lips: Director defends pacing, star Nana in 'The Scandal'

Jung Ji-woo explains why Netflix's Joseon-era adaptation of "Dangerous Liaisons" embraces a deliberate pace and stands by Nana amid criticism of her appearance.

Jung Ji-woo is feeling the sting of criticism over “The Scandal,” the R-rated Netflix series starring Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Nana, following its Sept. 18 premiere.

Some viewers have criticized the eight-episode series for its slow-moving plot. Nana, meanwhile, publicly apologized for her “lips making viewers uncomfortable” after audiences widely commented that their fullness distracted from her portrayal of a chaste widow living during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

For Jung, what especially seems to rankle is the pervasive comparison of the series to the movie “Untold Scandal” (2003), which first reimagined the French story “Dangerous Liaisons” (1782) as set in the aristocratic world of late Joseon. He had at least expected some comparison: The Netflix drama uses the movie’s main characters’ names, and the crew even discussed giving the series a different title early on, Jung said in an roundtable interview on Monday.

Son Ye-jin as Lady Cho, left, and Ji Chang-wook as Cho Won in "The Scandal" NETFLIX Nana as Hui-yeon in "The Scandal" NETFLIX

But the director stressed that his adaptation came directly from the 18th-century novel, not the movie, expanding on what he saw as its intriguing gender roles — a strong-willed, manipulative woman who holds the upper hand and a man who, despite his reputation as a seducer, remains emotionally trapped in her orbit.

For Son, who plays Lady Cho, an intellectual and ambitious woman who is confined to her role as lady of the house because of her gender, Jung said he directed her to “imagine this character as a middle-aged man.”

“[Lady Cho] believes she won’t lose, that she can make everything go her way,” Jung said. “We’re familiar with the male character who loses love through his own arrogance and is ultimately left alone. I told [Son] to understand Lady Cho as the character occupying that role.”

Ji Chang-wook as Cho Won in "The Scandal" NETFLIX

Meanwhile, Cho Won, played by Ji, is a notorious womanizer who has long harbored feelings for Lady Cho, his cousin and first love, but remains unable to break free from her or bring himself to betray her.

“It isn’t simply that the woman has the upper hand [in the novel]. In a sense, the gender roles are reversed,” Jung said. “I found the idea of a man who is, in a sense, being gaslit remarkably unusual.”

“In the adaptations [of the novel] that I like, that dynamic is still alive. It’s devastating. You feel terribly for the man because he simply cannot resolve it,” he said. “To me, that is what makes [‘Dangerous Liaisons’] a story worth telling in 2026.”

Jung carried that interest in gender and power beyond the central pair, building out women from different levels of Joseon society — “from women at the very top of society down to servants” — to show how each navigated the restrictions of the era.

“Even under the pressure — the gravity — of their time, I wanted the story to show how people with less power tried to push through those constraints," he said.

Compared to the two-hour movie, Jung acknowledged that the series may feel slow. But he said the stillness was deliberate, giving viewers time to watch the characters’ emotions shift.

“I actually think it becomes less interesting if you watch it at double speed,” he said. “You can’t see their emotions moving.”

Nana as Hui-yeon in "The Scandal" NETFLIX

The director also defended his decision to cast K-pop star-turned-actor Nana as Hui-yeon, saying she embodied the underlying strength he was looking for in the widowed character whom Cho Won sets out to seduce as part of his bet with Lady Cho.

“The director bears greater responsibility [than the actor] for whatever visual result ends up inside the frame,” he said of the criticism surrounding Nana’s lips. "I take fault for it."

“I was looking at things that were more important than [her appearance],” he said.

“There were moments when I wondered if I had ever seen an actor push herself that hard to perform with such raw emotion,” he said. Afraid of losing that feeling, Jung said he would have two or three cameras trained on Nana’s face for the first take of a scene.

Nana as Hui-yeon, left, and Son Ye-jin as Lady Cho in "The Scandal" NETFLIX

He and Nana had “countless conversations” about Hui-yeon’s emotions and spent long hours working through the character’s inner state. For Jung, that arc had to culminate in Hui-yeon departing from the fate of her counterpart in the original novel and emerging as a woman capable of surviving betrayal from a loved one — a change he saw as essential to making the story feel alive in 2026.

“If [Hui-yeon] had been someone whose entire life revolved around love, there would be nothing left for her once that love collapsed and she was betrayed,” Jung said.

“What mattered was whether [Hui-yeon], after being betrayed [by Cho Won], had the strength to say, ‘I’m going to survive, just you watch.’”





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]