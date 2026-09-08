SLL, France's Mediawan partner to remake scripted series, co-produce future projects

Pierre-Antoine Capton, the co-founder and CEO of Mediawan, left, and SLL CEO Park Joon-suh sign a strategic partnership at the Lumière Summit in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, on Sept. 7. MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM

The studios signed the agreement at the Lumière Summit in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, which brought together representatives of the film and audiovisual sectors from both Korea and France.

Korean production studio SLL, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, signed a strategic partnership with French media company Mediawan to remake Korean and European works and co-produce projects for the global market, the domestic studio said on Tuesday.

The studios signed the agreement at the Lumière Summit in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, on Monday. Co-chaired by the Korean and French governments, the summit brought together representatives of the film and audiovisual sectors to mark 140 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and map out concrete ways to work together on the industries’ future.

Under the agreement, SLL and Mediawan will survey each other’s content libraries to identify titles that may do well as remakes with audiences at home. They also plan to co-produce media in the future.

While their partnership is centered on scripted series, the two will also explore opportunities beyond the genre, such as unscripted series, documentaries and animated works, according to SLL.

“Mediawan is a strategic partner with real European production capability and IP [intellectual property] across a wide range of genres,” SLL CEO Park Joon-suh, who attended the summit, said. “This agreement is a starting point. We want to find new possibilities in the content that [we] already hold and build globally competitive IP that brings Korean and European creative talent together.”

“Korean series have become a powerful global cultural force, and Mediawan has built an international platform for talent and storytelling,” Pierre-Antoine Capton, the co-founder and CEO of Mediawan, said. “Through this partnership with SLL, we are delighted to put the strength of our network at the service of new creative collaborations between Korea and Europe.”

SLL is a content production and distribution company with more than 11 production labels. It has created projects, including “Reborn Rich” (2022), “The Summer I Turned Pretty” (2022–), “Doctor Cha” (2023), “King the Land” (2023) and “Culinary Class Wars” (2024–).

Founded in France in 2015, Mediawan covers a wide range of media operations, including production, distribution and even broadcasting. The company operates across five continents and has nearly 100 production companies in 15 countries, including France, Germany, Britain, Italy and the United States. Its credits include “F1: The Movie” (2025) and “Adolescence” (2025).





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]