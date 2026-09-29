Singer-actor Jeong Ye-in to join 'The Trauma Code' after Ha Young's departure

Ha Young lft the popular medical drama after allegations surfaced that her great-grandfather was involved in pro-Japanese activities during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.

Jeong Ye-in, a member of girl group Lovelyz, has been cast in the Netflix original series “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,” to fill the role played by actor Ha Young, who left the series after a family controversy, the streaming platform said on Tuesday.

“Jeong will appear in the upcoming season of ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,’” Netflix said.

The move comes after Ha Young, who appeared as nurse Cheon Jang-mi in the first season of the popular medical drama, left the series after allegations surfaced that her great-grandfather was involved in pro-Japanese activities during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.

Filming for the second and third seasons of the show, starring Ju Ji-hoon and Choo Young-woo, is set to begin next month.

Jeong, who debuted as a member of Lovelyz in 2014, has forayed into acting and appeared in drama series, including “Criminal Minds” (2017) and “Na Ra the Socialite Wannabe” (2023).





Yonhap