Singer-actor Jeong Ye-in to join 'The Trauma Code' after Ha Young's departure

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'The Scandal' star Son Ye-jin on painful hanbok, new roles and slowing down after marriage
The "Crash Landing on You" actor reflects on the physical demands of her latest Netflix series and her evolving priorities in acting and family life.
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Singer Yuju to release EP 'file. 07' in October
The upcoming album comes approximately one year after her last EP, "In Bloom," released in August last year.
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BTS Dalmajung pop-up brings Joseon folk art and symbols to HYBE headquarters
The Seoul pop-up showcases 13 BTS merchandise items inspired by munjado paintings and the band's latest album, "Arirang."
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Blackpink's Jennie named brand ambassador for Lotte Department Store
The singer is Lotte Department Store's first brand ambassador in about a decade.