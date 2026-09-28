Singer New signs with Only New Entertainment

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BTS wins three VMAs, including Song of the Year, as Lisa takes Best Pop
The Blackpink member took home a Moonman for “Dream” (2025), while BTS claimed Song of the Year for “Swim.”
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TikTok removes former rapper Go Young-wook's account over past sex crimes against minors
The platform cited its policy barring accounts held by people convicted of sexual offenses against young people.
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Seventeen subunit Jeonghan X Joshua to hold concerts in six cities
Ahead of the concerts, Jeonghan X Joshua is set to release its first EP "Dreamscape" on Oct. 19.
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Boy band Alpha Drive One's Arno tops Picnic's August K-pop artist poll
Arno came in first with 113,269 votes. NCT's Doyoung ranked second with 102,431 votes, followed by SF9's Chani with 102,418.