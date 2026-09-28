Singer New signs with Only New Entertainment

New debuted as a member of The Boyz, which now operates under 78 Records following a contract dispute with its previous agency.

Singer New has signed with the one-person agency Only New Entertainment, the agency said on Monday.

“New is an artist with distinctive vocals […] and the ability to showcase his own unique style across various fields,” Only New Entertainment said. “We will work with him to explore ways for him to showcase his capabilities and actively support him.”

The agency also released a set of profile photos of the singer to mark his signing.

New debuted as a member of the boy band The Boyz under Cre.Ker Entertainment — which later merged into IST Entertainment — in 2017. The band then signed with One Hundred Label in 2024.

Nine of the 10 members filed to terminate their exclusive contracts with One Hundred Label in February; New was the only one who did not. They alleged that the agency had failed to pay settlement amounts from the third and fourth quarters of 2025. A court sided with the members in April and granted an injunction to suspend their contracts.

Label 78 Records now manages group activities for The Boyz, which announced last month that it would continue as a nonet, while New signed with Only New Entertainment.

New starred as Romeo in the Korean production of “Romeo and Juliet” between March and May.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]