Singer Nam Tae-hyun, who at the time was indicted without detention on charges of methamphetamine use, speaks to reporters as he leaves the Seoul Western District Court on Oct. 19, 2023. NEWS1

An appellate court upheld a one-year prison sentence for the former Winner singer for drunk driving in 2025 while he was already serving a suspended sentence for drug use.

An appellate court on Thursday upheld a one-year prison sentence for singer Nam Tae-hyun for drunk driving while serving a suspended prison term for a drug conviction.

The Seoul Western District Court's appellate bench maintained a lower ruling sentencing Nam, formerly of K-pop group Winner, to prison for one year along with a fine of 1 million won ($750) for driving drunk in Seoul in April last year.

Nam's blood alcohol level at the time measured at 0.122 percent, far surpassing the threshold of 0.08 percent for driver's license revocation.

At the time of his drunk driving arrest, Nam was serving a suspended prison term after a court sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended for two years, in January 2024 for purchasing and taking methamphetamine.

The appellate bench placed him under immediate custody after the ruling, citing the risk of flight and concerns of drunk driving.





Yonhap