Former NCT member Mark attends a press event for cosmetics brand Corsrx in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 24, 2025. NEWS1

Mark, a former member of boy band NCT, will release his new studio album "Windmill" on Dec. 4, with the album featuring 12 songs, including the lead track, "'What's Your Dream?,' 'Don't Have One.'"

Singer Mark — also known as Mark Lee, a former member of boy band NCT — will release his new studio album “Windmill” on Dec. 4, his agency Upper Room said on Monday.

The album will feature 12 tracks, including the lead track, “‘What’s Your Dream?,’ ‘Don’t Have One,’” as well as “Brian,” “Happiest,” “Never Dies,” “My Friend,” “Home,” “Ready or Not” and “Your Day.”

The lead track’s unusual name reflects its format of answering the question “What’s your dream?” with “I don’t have one,” the agency said.

Mark prereleased “My Friend” and “Happiest.”





Yonhap