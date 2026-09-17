Singer Lee Seung-chul welcomes first grandchild

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BIFF names Chinese auteur Zhang Yimou as Competition jury chief
The acclaimed Chinese director will head the seven-member jury at Asia’s largest film festival in Busan next month.
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Run like a superhero: Marvel Run Korea 2026 set for Oct. 31
Marvel Run Korea 2026 will bring themed races, character medals and costumes to Inje Speedium Resort in Inje County, Gangwon, on Oct. 31.
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Plave to return with fifth EP ‘Hyperdrive’ in October
The virtual boy band, whose real-life members perform as animated avatars, kicked off its first world tour on Saturday.
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IVE’s Jang Won-young named Asia-Pacific face of UGG
The IVE member begins her role as UGG’s Asia-Pacific face with the brand’s 2026 Fall/Winter campaign.