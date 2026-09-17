Singer Lee Seung-chul welcomes first grandchild

The vocalist celebrated the newest addition to his family in a social media post on Wednesday.

Singer Lee Seung-chul has become a grandfather for the first time after his eldest daughter gave birth to a son.

Lee shared a photo of his first grandchild in a social media post on Wednesday and celebrated the new addition to his family.

“Open your eyes and take a look,” Lee wrote, quoting lyrics from his hit song “Fate” (2004), saying to his grandson, "Welcome to your first glimpse of the world.”

Lee has frequently spoken on television about his affection for his eldest daughter and his son-in-law, who married last year.

“My daughter and her husband know how to respect their parents, and they’re excellent planners,” Lee said. “My son-in-law is tall and looks like actor Park Bo-gum.”

The birth gives Lee another milestone to celebrate in the year that marks the 40th anniversary of his debut.

Lee is currently touring Korea with his concert series, “The Voice: Lee Seung-chul,” to celebrate his four decades in music. A recording of Lee’s 40th-anniversary concert, held at Inspire Arena in Incheon last month, will air on KBS 2TV at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday.

Lee began his singing career in 1985 as the vocalist of rock band Boohwal and launched a solo career in 1989. He is known for hits such as "Jasmine" (2005), "There is No One Like You" (2009) and "My Love" (2013).





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]