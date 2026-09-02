Singer Kim Feel to release second full-length album in October

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Ex-NCT member Mark to release solo track ‘My Friend’ on Sept. 10
The track is the singer’s first to drop since he left SM Entertainment and subunits of boy band NCT about five months ago.
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Lee Chang-dong's 'Possible Love' aims for top prize at Venice film fest
Lee Chang-dong’s first film in eight years will compete for the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival.
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Actor Ji Ye-eun, choreographer Vata to wed in December
Actor Ji Ye-eun and choreographer Vata, leader of dance crew We Dem Boyz, are reportedly set to marry in Seoul after dating for about a year.
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Busan International Film Festival to open with biggest lineup since 2019
Some 240 films from 59 countries will screen during the event’s 10-day run, which kicks off on Oct. 6.