Singer Kim Feel to release second full-length album in October

Before releasing "Journey," Kim Feel will drop two prerelease tracks: the first on Sept. 26, and the second on Oct. 23.

Singer Kim Feel will release his second full-length album on Oct. 29, according to his agency WakeOne Entertainment.

The upcoming album — titled “Journey” — is Kim Feel’s first in seven years, following the release of his first full-length album “Yours, Sincerely” in 2019.

Ahead of the release, the singer will drop two prerelease tracks: the first on Sept. 26, and the second on Oct. 23.

He also announced that he will hold two solo concerts on Nov. 14 and 15, though details, such as the time and location, have not been disclosed.

Kim Feel debuted through music streaming service Melon’s singer-songwriter nurturing project “Take#1” in 2011 and rose to stardom after finishing Mnet’s audition program “Superstar K6” (2014) in second place.

His best-known songs include “Someday, The Boy” (2020), “Like the first moment i met you” (2021) and “Dry Flower” (2025).





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]