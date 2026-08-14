Singer eaJ drops prerelease single 'feel myself'

The track is the first prelease single of eaJ's upcoming EP "the responsibility of being in love," set for release on Oct. 23.

Singer eaJ, a former member of boy band DAY6, released the prelease single “feel myself” on Friday.

The track is the first prelease single of his upcoming EP “the responsibility of being in love,” set for release on Oct. 23. The second, “blinded,” will follow on Sept. 18, according to his agency, Position Music.

“feel myself” is an energetic track driven by drums and synthesizers. It comes around 11 months after his previous single, “put it on me,” was released in September 2025.

In a statement, eaJ described the song as one he wrote “about [his] struggle over the past year with maturing and the journey of slowly finding [his] way back [to himself].”

“It opens the EP, which captures my journey toward restoring my mental health and growing as a person,” he said.

The singer shared in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with a panic disorder. That same year, he launched the “From Friends” project to raise $100,000 to fund free mental health services for teenagers and young adults.

His upcoming album leans into that experience, addressing his struggles with panic attacks, his fear of love and the hardships of growing up.

eaJ debuted in 2015 as Jae, a member of DAY6, under JYP Entertainment and left the band in 2021. He has since released various EPs as a solo artist, including “laughing in insomnia” (2023), “when the rain stopped following me” (2024) and “1” (2025).





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]