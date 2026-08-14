Singer eaJ drops prerelease single 'feel myself'

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Twice's Chaeyoung and Zion.T clarify that they are still in a 'beautiful relationship'
Earlier, a local media outlet citing a K-pop industry source reported that the two singers had broken up due to their busy schedules.
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Boy band Big Ocean to release single ‘Love Sign’ in September
The trio, the first K-pop group with members who are hard of hearing, will release their new single on Sept. 9.
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Lee Kang-in joins The Black Label
Atlético Madrid midfielder Lee Kang-in has signed with the talent agency behind Rosé, Jeon Somi and Meovv.
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G-Dragon's agency donates 500 million won to support young artists
Galaxy Corporation donated 500 million won ($353,600) to the JusPeace Foundation, founded by G-Dragon, to nurture 50 emerging artists and creators.