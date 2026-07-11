Singer Chuu parts ways with ATRP after contract expires

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North American trailer for 'Hope' released ahead of regional debut in September
Na Hong-jin’s action thriller, set near the DMZ and featuring villagers under attack by a mysterious creature, will open in North America on Sept. 9 after its Korean release.
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G-Dragon's JusPeace Foundation launches World Heritage preservation campaign
Ahead of the Unesco World Heritage Committee session in Busan, the star is urging online pledges and donations to help preserve World Heritage sites.
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BTS's agency vows to fight U.S. copyright suit over hit single 'Swim'
BigHit Music denies copying claims over the boy band's Billboard No. 1 single and says it will fight the case in court.
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Who is BTS?
A look at how BTS rose from a 2013 debut to chart-topping worldwide success, historic awards and a full-group comeback after military service.