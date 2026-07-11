Singer Chuu parts ways with ATRP after contract expires

The singer and agency ATRP said they mutually agreed to end their exclusive contract after discussions about her future activities.

Singer Chuu's contract with her agency ATRP expired on Friday.

"After extensive discussions regarding Chuu's future activities, we mutually agreed to conclude our exclusive contract while sincerely wishing each other the best in our future endeavors," the agency said.

The agency also thanked fans for their support of the singer.

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"We ask that the fans to show her continued interest and encouragement in the future," the agency added.

Chuu debuted as a member of the girl group Loona in 2018 under BlockBerry Creative. She signed with ATRP and released her first solo album "Howl" in 2023 and appeared the KBS2 drama "My Girlfriend is the Man" (2025).





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]



