Singapore to host 'BTS The City Arirang' for all of December

BTS performs during a concert for the "Arirang" world tour in Japan in April. BIGHIT MUSIC

The upcoming edition of "The City Arirang" will run from Dec. 1 to 31, during which Singapore will illuminate landmarks in red, the signature color of the band's latest album, and host BTS-themed events.

Major tourist attractions across Singapore will light up “Arirang” red this December, as the city prepares to welcome BTS and its fans for its upcoming concerts.

The band unveiled details of “BTS The City Arirang - Singapore” on the global fan platform Weverse on Tuesday. Under the citywide project, Singapore will illuminate landmarks in red, the signature color of the septet’s fifth full-length album “Arirang,” and host BTS-related events for fans.

BTS’s agency, HYBE, has previously run the program in metropolises such as London and New York City.

Organized in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board, the upcoming edition of “The City Arirang” will run from Dec. 1 to 31, becoming the project’s longest installment yet. The dates coincide with the group’s concerts at the country’s National Stadium on Dec. 17, 19, 20 and 22 — the most shows in a single city on the Asian leg of its “Arirang” world tour.

The festivities will begin at Jewel Changi Airport, home to the Jewel Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall. A light show — featuring red lights flashing in sync with the septet’s songs — will take place at the waterfall at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. every day from Dec. 1 to 26.

Sentosa Island will host multiple attractions and events.

A poster for the Singapore edition of the “BTS The City Arirang” project HYBE

A bust of a character inspired by the phrase “Keep Swimming,” the central message of the album’s lead track “Swim,” will be installed at Palawan Beach. The character will also receive a festive makeover for Christmas, according to HYBE.

A drone show will light up the island’s night sky from Dec. 18 to 20. During the 10-minute spectacle, some 1,500 drones will form images related to BTS and Singapore.

Additionally, Sentosa will organize “Arirang Run,” a running event open to only 5,000 participants, and set up Sensoryscape, a scenic walkway adorned with red lighting and hammocks.

Resorts World Sentosa will illuminate the complex in red as part of its “Resort-wide Light-up.”

Universal Studios Singapore will extend its operating hours late into the night on Dec. 21 to celebrate “The City.” The theme park will project an immersive media facade onto the exterior walls of its Ancient Egypt zone and host a dance party.

A fireworks show, with fireworks synchronized to BTS’s music, will also take place at the amusement park over 16 days, HYBE said. While most events will end in December, the fireworks show will continue through Jan. 2, 2027.

Elsewhere in Singapore, 15 locations — including landmarks around Marina Bay such as the Merlion, Singapore Flyer and Fullerton Hotel Singapore, as well as bridges along the Singapore River — will be illuminated red every night from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]