'Signal Part2' to air Dec. 7 despite Cho Jin-woong controversy

Actor Cho Jin-woong, who retired in December 2025 after admitting to offenses he committed as a minor, poses at the 44th Golden Cinematography Awards in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 18, 2024. NEWS1

tvN will air “Signal Part2” on Dec. 7, saying AI and editing could not remove Cho Jin-woong without harming the story.

Cable network tvN will air "Signal Part2" starting Dec. 7 with Cho Jin-woong still in the cast, nearly a year after the actor retired over the crimes he committed as a minor.

"We are well aware of the worries and the feedback that the viewers have sent us," tvN said in a press release Friday. "Past wrongdoings of a certain cast cannot be understated for [tvN] as well."

tvN looked into utilizing video technology to edit Cho's appearance and tried to use AI to replace the actor's character, but neither approach could "render the acting and the storyline naturally enough to be used."

"'Signal Part2' is not a work of one cast member," the channel said. "It is a collective creation that holds the time and effort of many staff members, producers and others involved, from planning through filming and post-production."

The eight-episode series will air on Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m., later than the usual slot for such dramas. The broadcasting company said the decision "reflects the genre of the drama and viewing conditions."

"Signal Part2" is the sequel to tvN's 2016 hit "Signal" and reunites screenwriter Kim Eun-hee with actor Kim Hye-soo and Cho. Filming for the show was completed in August last year.

It was reported on Dec. 5 last year that Cho had committed multiple offenses as a high school student, including car theft, and was sent to juvenile detention. Cho admitted to most of the accusations but denied his involvement in a sexual assault case. The actor announced his retirement on Dec. 6.

"We want to make clear that releasing the series does not mean we are defending or justifying the issue," tvN said.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]