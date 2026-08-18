SHINee's Minho to release second EP 'Make it hot' in September

A promotional image for boy band SHINee member Minho's second solo EP “Make it hot” SM ENTERTAINMENT

"Make it hot" will comprise six songs, including the title track, and will be Minho's first solo release in nine months since his single "Tempo," which dropped in December 2025.

Boy band SHINee’s Minho will release his second EP, “Make it hot,” at 6 p.m. on Sept. 7, his agency SM Entertainment said on Tuesday.

The album will comprise six songs, including the title track.

The EP will be the singer’s first solo release in nine months since his single “Tempo,” which dropped in December last year. “Tempo” followed his first full-length solo album, “Call Back” (2024).

Minho debuted as a member of SHINee in 2008. The group is known for songs including “Ring Ding Dong” (2009) and “Lucifer” (2010). He launched his solo career with the EP “Chase” (2022).

Preorders for “Make it hot” began through online and offline music retailers on Tuesday.





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]