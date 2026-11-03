SHINee's Minho apologizes for marathon controversy, rejects his race result

From left: A still from a video appears to show a runner pushing SHINee's Minho near the waist during the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon on Nov. 1; and Minho apologizes in an Instagram Story on Nov. 3 SCREEN CAPTURE

Minho's apology came after a video that appears to show another runner pushing him during the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon went viral online.

SHINee’s Minho apologized after a video that appears to show another runner pushing him during the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon went viral online, saying that he would not accept his race result.

“I’m sorry for disappointing so many people at the marathon that I participated in on [Sunday],” Minho wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday. “Everything happened because of my own shortcomings, and as someone who cherishes and loves sports, I feel deeply ashamed.”

The race started at Gwanghwamun in central Seoul and finished at Olympic Park in southern Seoul. Minho ran the full course of 42.195 kilometers (26.2 miles) in 3 hours and 18 seconds.

A video that seemingly shows a runner pushing the singer forward spread on social media. Critics accused Minho of receiving physical help from a pacemaker and questioned whether he had broken any marathon rules.

The Korea Association of Athletics Federations bars marathon runners from receiving physical assistance that could propel them forward, except help getting back up after a fall, and breaknig this rule can lead to a disqualification without a warning.

“I will not accept my result in this marathon, and I will not forget the lessons that I learned through this process,” Minho wrote. “I express my respect to the runners who put in the work, shedding countless drops of sweat.”

“Once again, I apologize for causing concern,” Minho continued. “I will be more careful so that the same thing does not happen again, and I will always strive to show you my best.”





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]