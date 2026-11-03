SHINee's Minho apologizes for marathon controversy, rejects his race result

Read more
-
Korea to hold first awards ceremony dedicated to virtual stars
The inaugural Virtual Icon Awards, the first event dedicated solely to virtual beings, will take place at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 27 and 28, 2027.
-
From viral sensation to chart topper, Rescene aims to make 'miracle' last with 'Pulse'
After an online breakout propelled “Love Attack” to the top of Melon’s chart, Rescene returns with its fourth EP, “Pulse,” aiming for lasting success.
-
i-dle's Shuhua named Taoyuan tourism ambassador for second straight year
The i-dle member returns for a second year promoting her hometown, where past campaign content drew 30 million views.
-
Rescene performs lead track 'With' at Seoul comeback showcase — in pictures
The five-member girl group poses for photographers and answers reporters' questions at its comeback showcase for 'Pulse.'